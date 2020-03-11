Amaranth, barley, corn and more: the ABC’s of whole grains

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Whole grains can star in a casserole or grain salad, be served up as a side dish, and bolster all kinds of recipes from meatloaves to fritters. The grains are often cooked before they’re used in a recipe, usually in water or broth. They can also be used in baking, both savory and sweet. Whole grains soak up sauces beautifully, and can be made ahead and frozen.

A handful of whole grains to explore:

Brown Rice: Switching to more brown rice instead of white is one of the simplest ways to get more whole grains happening at the table. Brown rice is rice with the inedible outer hull removed but with the germ and outer layer intact. It is more nutritious than white rice, and has a denser, chewier, nuttier grain. It takes longer to cook than white rice, about 45 minutes, and the ratio of water to rice is about 2.5:1.

Quinoa (pronounced keen-wah) has been a star of the whole grain world for quite some time now. Although it might seem trendy and modern, however, it was a staple in the diet of the ancient Incas. Quinoa is actually a seed, but is treated and cooked like a whole grain. It takes beautifully to all kinds of seasonings and uses. When cooked, it has a light and fluffy texture, and a lightly nutty flavor. It’s got a high protein count (8 grams in a half cup of cooked quinoa), a nice dose of fiber and is gluten-free.