'America's Test Kitchen' has the recipe to hit season 20

A key ingredient for the show is the chemistry between the hosts-cooks, Bridget Lancaster and Julia Collin Davison, and the ensemble of fellow test cooks and Bishop. The vibe is friendly cooperation, not culinary one-upmanship.

“All the research we do about the shows indicates people like to just turn it on and spend time with us," Bishop said. "We actually like each other. I've done the shows since day one. I've known Bridget since 1998, Julia since 1999, and Adam (kitchen equipment expert Adam Ried) since, I think, 1995."

Christopher Kimball, who co-founded America’s Test Kitchen in 1980, hosted the program until a contract dispute led him and the company to part ways in 2016.

There are talking points but no scripts or prompters, Bishop said, which means that viewers are getting accomplished chefs and other experts sharing their knowledge in a relaxed way.

Perhaps the biggest change over the years can be found in the recipes themselves. “When America's Test Kitchen” launched, there was an emphasis on traditional family fare that mom or grandmom made. That interest has all but evaporated, Bishop said, and people instead are choosing to re-create the dishes they enjoy when eating out.

“They want to make Thai food, Mexican food, Italian food, and do it well. So the recipe selection has really evolved over the 20 years of the show and reflects the audience tastes,” he said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0