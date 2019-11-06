Students at Ivy Tech Community College in East Chicago are perfecting special recipes for the school's annual chorizo competition.
The Ivy Tech Chorizo Contest is scheduled for Nov. 8 at Ivy Tech-Lake County's East Chicago location, 410 E. Columbus Drive. Attendees may taste the chorizo dishes from 5 to 6:30 p.m. prior to the winners being announced at 7 p.m.
This year's contest marks the 10th year of the food competition, which is held in conjunction with El Popular. Special entertainment will also be featured in celebration of the event's 10th anniversary.
Chorizo fans will vote on their favorite dishes in categories of sweet, savory and best decorated table. Most unique dish will also be chosen by The Garza family, owners of El Popular. Louie Gonzalez, Lake County Chancellor, will also present the Chancellor's Choice $100 award.
Raffle prizes will be presented as well as a special gift of an El Popular product. After the contest, food fans can find competition recipes on the site elpopularchorizo.com.
The general public may attend the chorizo competition. Advance tickets are $5 and can be purchased at the Ivy Tech business office. Cost is $6 after 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 8 or at the door. Proceeds from the contest will benefit the school's culinary program. Call 219-392-3600, ext. 3219 for more information.