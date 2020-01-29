Annual Valentine's luncheon will pay tribute to Honor Flight

Valentine's Day is around the corner. So, it's time to plan to attend the annual charity Valentine's lunch event at Teibel's.

The luncheon will again pay tribute to Honor Flight Chicago, a nonprofit organization which honors U.S. veterans from Northwest Indiana and the Chicago area. For the last few years, the Valentine's luncheon has been a fundraiser for Honor Flight Chicago, which pays tribute to U.S. veterans from the Region by offering them a flight to Washington, D.C., where they are celebrated during a day of activities and special tributes.

Guests may gather for the event from noon to 3 p.m. Feb. 9 at Teibel's in Schererville. The luncheon is hosted by cookbook author/journalist Philip Potempa and his family. Honor Flight Chicago will be represented by Crown Point residents Pete Stenberg and Len Sherwinski at the event.

The charity lunch is now in its 12th year. The event has raised more than $12,000 through the years.

During the event, the program will include stories from the Potempa family farm as showcased in Potempa's "From the Farm" cookbooks, including the latest one titled "Back from the Farm: Family Recipes and Memories of a Lifetime." Stories from the Potempa family's military service will be shared as well.