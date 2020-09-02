Apple season: Spend time at a Region orchard

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If you're looking for a good activity for your entire family, head out to a local orchard for an apple picking experience.

Apple picking is perfect for getting all ages together to enjoy some time out in the fields choosing pounds of the bright red fruit to cart home.

With consumers dealing with the stresses of the pandemic this year, many people are looking for activities to take their minds off quarantine and the problems associated with having to isolate. Apple picking offers a good environment for being out safely with others. Apple pickers enjoy the great outdoors while being able to social distance.

According to healthline.com, apples are a good source of soluble fiber, Vitamin C, potassium and Vitamin K.

Apples are considered the Number 1 consumed fruit according to US Apple. The organization also states that 240 bushels of apples are grown each year with 32 states growing apples.

After your family's apple picking adventures, you'll probably return home with pounds of the produce.. If you'd like to add the crunchy fruit to various recipes, try the following dishes using apples.

APPLE-HONEY KUGEL

Start to finish: 1 hour (15 minutes active)