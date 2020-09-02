Apple season: Spend time at a Region orchard

If you're looking for a good activity for your entire family, head out to a local orchard for an apple picking experience.
Apple picking is perfect for getting all ages together to enjoy some time out in the fields choosing pounds of the bright red fruit to cart home.
With consumers dealing with the stresses of the pandemic this year, many people are looking for activities to take their minds off quarantine and the problems associated with having to isolate. Apple picking offers a good environment for being out safely with others. Apple pickers enjoy the great outdoors while being able to social distance.
According to healthline.com, apples are a good source of soluble fiber, Vitamin C, potassium and Vitamin K.
Apples are considered the Number 1 consumed fruit according to US Apple. The organization also states that 240 bushels of apples are grown each year with 32 states growing apples.
After your family's apple picking adventures, you'll probably return home with pounds of the produce.. If you'd like to add the crunchy fruit to various recipes, try the following dishes using apples.
APPLE-HONEY KUGEL
Start to finish: 1 hour (15 minutes active)
Servings: 16
16-ounce tub mascarpone
16-ounce tub sour cream
1/2 cup light cream
3/4 cup honey
6 eggs
1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
3/4 cup raisins
2 apples, peeled, cored and diced small
16 ounces egg noodles, boiled until just al dente
2 tablespoons sugar
1 tablespoon cinnamon
DIRECTIONS: Heat the oven to 350 F. Coat a 9-by-13-inch baking dish with cooking spray.
In a food processor, combine the mascarpone, sour cream, light cream, honey, eggs, nutmeg and salt. Process until smooth.
In a large bowl, mix together the raisins, apples, cooked egg noodles and the egg mixture. Spoon into the prepared pan.
In a small bowl, mix together the sugar and cinnamon, then sprinkle over the top of the kugel. Bake until the custard is set and slightly puffed, 35 to 45 minutes. Serve warm or at room temperature.
From Associated Press
Fall Apple Rosemary Crumble with Chia Seeds
Servings: 8
Start to finish: 1 hour
Filling:
3 large or 4 medium baking apples, (mostly) peeled, cut into 3/4-inch cubes, about 5 cups
1/4 cup lemon juice
1 tablespoon raw sugar
2 teaspoons finely chopped rosemary, fresh or dried (or more if desired!)
1 tablespoon finely grated lemon zest
1/4 teaspoon salt
3 tablespoons chia seed (white, if available)
Topping:
3 tablespoons butter, softened
3/4 cup whole oats
2 tablespoons almond flour (or very finely chopped almonds)
2 tablespoons flour
1 tablespoon raw sugar
1/4 teaspoon cinnamon
1/8 teaspoon salt
DIRECTIONS: Preheat the oven to 350 F, spray a 2-quart baking dish with an oil mister or nonstick spray. Make the filling: in a large bowl, toss apple cubes in the lemon juice, sugar, rosemary, lemon zest and salt. If the apple cubes seem dry, add an extra tablespoon or two of water to the mixture. Add the chia seeds and stir well.
Make the topping: in a large bowl, mix together all the topping ingredients with a fork. The mixture should look like clumpy sand. Place the filling into the prepared baking dish and sprinkle the topping evenly over the top. Cover baking dish with lid or foil and bake until apples are tender and topping is golden, about 45 minutes.
Remove the lid or foil for the last 15 minutes of baking time. Once baked, allow the crumble to cool for at least 15 minutes before serving.
From Associated Press
The following orchards will be offering U-Pick opportunities.
County Line Orchard
200 County Line Road, Hobart
219-947-4477
County Line Orchard will open for the season on Thursday, Sept. 3. U-Pick general admission is $1. Apples are $1.79 pound. Masks are mandatory. The season will run through Nov. 1. The orchard is open from 8 am. to 6 p.m. seven days a week. Visit the website for more information.
Garwood Orchards
5911 W. 50 S., LaPorte
219-362-4385
Garwood is currently open for picking and will offer apples through mid- October or later. Call for more information on dates, times and prices.
Radke's Orchards
8999 W. 200 N., Michigan City
219-872-3140
Radke's Orchards opens for the season on Sept. 5.
Pavolka Fruit Farm
1176 N. Wozniak Road, Michigan City
219-874-6056
U-Pick season begins at Pavolka on Sept. 11. Pre-picked apples are available now. Hours of operation are 9 am. to 5 p.m. seven days a week.
