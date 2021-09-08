 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Applicious: It's time for picking, baking and cooking with apples
urgent

Applicious: It's time for picking, baking and cooking with apples

With September upon us and fall on its way, food lovers' thoughts often turn to apples.

It's the season to celebrate the popular fruit, which typically comes in red, golden and green hues. Different types of apples are good for different culinary purposes from baking and juicing to adding to salads and other dishes. Most all of them, though, are great to eat picked fresh from a tree.

Jennie Miller recently received a silver medal in the American Culinary Federation National Pastry Chef of the Year Competition

"Apples are rich in fiber, vitamins, and minerals, all of which benefit health. They also provide an array of antioxidants," according to medicalnewstoday.com.

Not only do apples provide various health benefits, many chefs and bakers are fans of the fruit and use them often in assorted recipes from healthy salads to entrees and desserts.

Consumers can find a good supply of apples in local grocery stores and at farmers markets but it's also nice to gather the family together for an apple picking adventure. Throughout the Region there are various orchards and farms to visit for an enjoyable picking adventure.

Ride along with Officer Jimmy Weller as he patrols the region's border of Lake Michigan as part of the Lake County Sheriff's Marine Unit. Video by Connor Burge. 

The following list features places to pick apples. Call for more details on what apples are being picked on certain days and during certain weeks. Also call for mask rules and other safety issues.

County Line Orchard

200 County Line Road, Hobart

219-947-4477

countylineorchard.com

County Line Orchard is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. The season runs to Oct. 31.

Garwood Orchards

5911 W. 50 S., LaPorte

219-362-4385

garwoodorchards.com

Garwood's hours are 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. The season is expected to run until the end of October. Call for more information.

Radke's Orchards

8999 W. 200 N., Michigan City

219-872-3140

Radke's Orchards are open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Call for information on prices, apples available and when the season will end.

Pavolka Fruit Farm

1176 N. Wozniak Road, Michigan City

219-874-6056

Apples are currently available for U-Pick. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Call for more details.

The following are recipes using apples.

Harvest Apple Cheese Tart

For the crust:

1-1/2 cups all-purpose flour

3/4 cup granulated sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

8 tablespoons (1 stick) cold unsalted butter, cut up

2 tablespoons cold water

For the filling:

2 (8-ounce) packages cream cheese, softened

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 teaspoon nutmeg

1 tablespoon cider vinegar

1/2 cup powdered sugar

For the topping:

2 Granny Smith or Golden Delicious apples, peeled, cored and sliced

1/2 cup packed brown sugar

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon cider vinegar

1/4 cup golden raisins

2 tablespoons cornstarch

2 tablespoons water

1/2 cup toasted walnuts, optional

DIRECTIONS: Heat the oven to 375 degrees. Coat a 9-inch removable-bottom tart pan with baking spray. To make the crust, in a food processor, pulse together the flour, sugar and salt. Add the butter, then pulse together, adding cold water, as needed, until a meal forms that sticks together easily when you squeeze it. Press the mixture into the prepared tart pan, making sure to press the dough up the sides. Prick the bottom of the crust with a fork. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes, or until the edges just start to turn golden and the center is slightly firm to the touch. Cool on a wire rack. While the crust cools, prepare the filling. In the bowl of an electric mixer, beat together the cream cheese, cinnamon, vanilla, nutmeg, vinegar and powdered sugar until smooth. Spoon the mixture into the cooled tart shell and smooth the top. Refrigerate while making the topping. To make the topping, in a medium skillet over medium-high heat, combine the apple slices, brown sugar, salt, cinnamon, vinegar and raisins. Cook until the apples are tender, about 5 minutes. In a small bowl, stir together the cornstarch and water. Add this mixture to the skillet, stirring constantly until the mixture is thickened, about 2 minutes. Remove from the heat and allow to cool slightly. Spoon the apples over the top of the tart. Sprinkle with walnuts, if using.

Makes 8 servings.

From Associated Press

FENNEL, APPLE AND CHICKEN CHOPPED SALAD

Servings: 4

Start to finish: 1 hour, 45 minutes

1 cucumber, peeled, halved lengthwise, seeded, and sliced 1/2 inch thick

Salt and pepper

1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts, trimmed of all visible fat and pounded to 3/4 inch thickness

3 ounces goat cheese, crumbled (3/4 cup)

1/4 cup cider vinegar

1/4 cup minced fresh tarragon

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

2 Fuji, Gala, or Golden Delicious apples, cored, quartered, and sliced crosswise 1/4 inch thick

1 fennel bulb, stalks discarded, bulb halved, cored, and sliced 1/4 inch thick

1/2 cup finely chopped red onion

1 romaine lettuce heart (6 ounces), cut into 1/2 inch pieces

DIRECTIONS: Toss cucumber with 1/2 teaspoon salt in colander and let drain for 15 to 30 minutes.

Whisk 4 quarts water and 2 tablespoons salt in Dutch oven until salt is dissolved. Arrange breasts, skinned side up, in steamer basket, making sure not to overlap them. Submerge steamer basket in water.

Heat pot over medium heat, stirring liquid occasionally to even out hot spots, until water registers 175 F, 15 to 20 minutes. Turn off heat, cover pot, remove from burner, and let sit until meat registers 160 F, 17 to 22 minutes. Transfer chicken to paper towel-lined plate and refrigerate until cool, about 30 minutes. (Chicken can be refrigerated for up to 2 days.)

Whisk goat cheese, vinegar, tarragon, and oil together in large bowl. Pat chicken dry with paper towels and cut into 1/2 inch pieces. Add chicken, cucumber, apples, fennel, and onion to dressing and gently toss to coat. Let sit at room temperature until flavors meld, about 5 minutes. Add lettuce and gently toss to coat. Season with pepper to taste. Serve.

From Associated Press

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Three habits to reduce anxiety and improve sleep

Satisfy your cravings

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts