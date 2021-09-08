Applicious: It's time for picking, baking and cooking with apples

DIRECTIONS: Heat the oven to 375 degrees. Coat a 9-inch removable-bottom tart pan with baking spray. To make the crust, in a food processor, pulse together the flour, sugar and salt. Add the butter, then pulse together, adding cold water, as needed, until a meal forms that sticks together easily when you squeeze it. Press the mixture into the prepared tart pan, making sure to press the dough up the sides. Prick the bottom of the crust with a fork. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes, or until the edges just start to turn golden and the center is slightly firm to the touch. Cool on a wire rack. While the crust cools, prepare the filling. In the bowl of an electric mixer, beat together the cream cheese, cinnamon, vanilla, nutmeg, vinegar and powdered sugar until smooth. Spoon the mixture into the cooled tart shell and smooth the top. Refrigerate while making the topping. To make the topping, in a medium skillet over medium-high heat, combine the apple slices, brown sugar, salt, cinnamon, vinegar and raisins. Cook until the apples are tender, about 5 minutes. In a small bowl, stir together the cornstarch and water. Add this mixture to the skillet, stirring constantly until the mixture is thickened, about 2 minutes. Remove from the heat and allow to cool slightly. Spoon the apples over the top of the tart. Sprinkle with walnuts, if using.