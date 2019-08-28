As millions of college students prepare to return to campus to start the new school year, they’ll be looking for fresh, nutritious, on-trend food when they hit the books. Aramark, the award-winning food and facilities partner of more than 400 colleges and universities across the U.S., is ready to welcome back three million higher education students to campus by introducing a new wave of offerings customized to the ever-changing needs of Gen Zers, including new breakfast and dessert menu items added to True Balance, Aramark’s allergen solutions station.
“Every year, our higher education team members elevate the student experience with custom campus solutions tailored for them,” said Jeff Gilliam, president of Aramark’s Higher Education business. “Our culinary team puts innovation first, to create healthy, fresh recipes that students love, and we’re excited for students to see what we have in store for them this fall.”
Bringing Trends to Table: Fall Menu Innovation
On-trend, delicious and always changing, Aramark’s campus menus provide options that students crave. As the demand continues to rise, Aramark rises to the challenge by offering well-rounded menus and tapping into the newest flavors on the market.
Aramark’s team of more than 450 higher education chefs develop menus using flavors and food trends from around the world, in-depth research and healthy, fresh and authentic ingredients, to satisfy and expand students’ taste buds.
Some highlights of new menu items include:
Sushi Cones – A new concept that puts a fun spin on a student favorite. Made to order, sushi cones are easy to eat and completely customizable, from the vegetables, to the protein of choice.
Kimchi Quesadilla – Inspired by a concept that helped lead the popularity of gourmet food trucks, this quesadilla features spicy kimchi, baby spinach, queso fresco and Kogi® Salsa Roja.
Beet Hummus – Alternative hummus options have risen in popularity in the U.S. Beet hummus packs an incredible amount of nutrients, and brightens recipes with a subtle, earthy, mildly sweet and smooth flavor.
Cooking Up Meal Kits
Aramark research found that 58% of undergraduates would be very likely or likely to use a meal kit at school 1, so the company is partnering with Home Chef, the second largest U.S. based meal kit brand, to offer meal kits as a component of a meal plan this fall. Debuting on 25 campuses this September, the new plan provides meals on campus and meal kits delivered directly to students’ doorstep, providing a new solution for students who enjoy or want to learn to cook.
Expanding Allergy Solutions
Aramark’s mission of enriching and nourishing lives goes beyond the food being served. The company is committed to making on-campus dining locations safe and inclusive spaces for all students. This academic year, students can expect breakfast and dessert menu items added to True Balance, Aramark’s allergen solutions station.
Aramark’s culinary team developed six new recipes utilizing products from Enjoy Life Foods, which are entirely gluten free and exclude nuts, dairy and soy. All Enjoy Life foods are free from 14 allergens and are made with 100%, all natural, non-GMO ingredients. Featured recipes include various types of muffins, banana pancakes, chocolate brownies and chocolate chip cookies.