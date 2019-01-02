For diners who enjoy authentic dishes, Warsaw Inn has a variety of Polish recipes on its regular buffet, carry-out and catering menus.
The restaurant, which advertises itself as a "Polish American Buffet," features everything from favorite meat and vegetable dishes to homemade soups, assorted salads and delicious desserts.
Daily specials are in the spotlight at the eatery. Warsaw Inn also features specialty cocktails, assorted beverages and imported Polish beers.
Warsaw Inn was established in 1980 by Angie Golum. The restaurant still features dishes inspired by recipes Golum's family prepared.
We visited Warsaw Inn on a recent Saturday. We were seated as soon as the restaurant opened at 4 p.m., and the eatery was soon filled with diners. An hour into our meal, almost all of the tables were taken.
On certain days, various dishes star on the buffet. On Saturdays, guests will find BBQ Ribs, Sauteed Liver and Onions, Chopped Steak and Fried Perch among many other favorite dishes.
Other dishes that were featured, which are regulars on the menu, were Baked Ham, Roast Beef, Pierogi, Mashed Potatoes, Potato Pancakes, Fried Chicken, Sauerkraut, Polish Sausage, Herring, Broccoli Salad, Cucumber Salad, Pea Salad and much more.
For dessert, guests will find everything from Kolacky and other Pastries to the popular Potato Chip Cookies. Ice Cream is also available. The Potato Chip Cookies, which are favorites there, are also sold in to-go containers.
Diners visiting on Tuesdays, will find specials such as Roast Duck, Dressing and Fried Perch while on Fridays, nightly specials include Fried Shrimp, Catfish, Perch, Lasagna and Baked Fish.