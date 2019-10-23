As fall is now in full swing in the Midwest, it's time to start bringing out the soup recipes.
A variety of flavors are popular at this time of year. Home cooks will find there's much to experiment with in the way of soup recipes for ingredients such as squash, pumpkin, turkey, mushrooms, split peas, tomatoes and other hearty ingredients.
In the book "Milk Street: Tuesday Nights," author Christopher Kimball showcases a variety of recipes, including a number of soups that use assorted seasonal ingredients for standout recipes.
Among flavorful soup recipes offered in his book are Tuscan Soup, featuring items such as Swiss chard, Great Northern beans, red bell pepper and more; Turkish Red Lentil; Kale and White Bean; Persian Barley-Vegetable; Posole Rojo with Chicken and other recipes.
America's Test Kitchen's "Tasting Italy" cookbook also stars a variety of soup recipes. One of the popular recipes in the book is for a Lentil and Escarole Soup. Lentils, the writers say, are a great addition to a soup dish.
"Because (Umbrian) lentils hold their shape particularly well during cooking, the soup remains brothy rather than thick and creamy. They say adding escarole to the soup is perfect because it's so hearty and also doesn't fall apart.
Among other ideas for cold-weather soups from "Tasting Italy" are Barley and Bean Soup; Vegetable and Farro Soup; Seafood Soup; and Tortellini in Broth.
Food experts suggest creating your own homemade soups with vegetables, meats, herbs and other ingredients that you favor and then blend them with a couple of new ingredients for variety in taste.
Looking for a few soup recipes to create this season? Try your hand at the following dishes.
11TH-HOUR HARVEST PUMPKIN SOUP
Servings: 4-6
Start to finish: 45 minutes
2 tablespoons unsalted butter
1 onion, minced
2 garlic cloves, minced
1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
1/2 teaspoon ground coriander
1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
3 cups vegetable broth, plus extra as needed
2 cups water
1 (15-ounce) can unsweetened pumpkin puree
1/4 cup maple syrup
1/2 cup half-and-half
Salt and pepper
Melt butter in Dutch oven over medium heat. Add onion and cook until softened, about 5 minutes. Stir in garlic, cumin, coriander, and nutmeg and cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds.
Stir in broth, water, pumpkin, and maple syrup, scraping up any browned bits, and bring to boil. Reduce to simmer and cook until flavors have melded, about 15 minutes.
Working in batches, process soup in blender until smooth, 1 to 2 minutes. Return pureed soup to clean pot and stir in half-and-half; adjust consistency with additional broth as needed. Heat soup gently over low heat until hot (do not boil). Season with salt and pepper to taste, and serve.
From Associated Press
Spicy Pork Noodle Soup
8 ounces boneless pork chops, cut into thin strips
1 teaspoon cornstarch
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon ground white pepper
6 ounces Stir Fry Rice Noodles
2 teaspoons vegetable oil
2 tablespoons Roasted Red Chili Paste
1 red Thai chile, seeded and thinly sliced
1 teaspoon minced garlic
4 cups Chicken Stock
2 green onions, thinly sliced
DIRECTIONS: Mix pork, cornstarch, salt and white pepper in medium bowl. Cover. Refrigerate 20 minutes
Meanwhile, soak rice noodles in warm tap water 15 minutes. Drain. Rinse noodles under cold water to cool. Set aside.
Heat oil in medium saucepan on medium heat. Add red chili paste, chile and garlic; stir fry 1 minute. Add broth; bring to boil. Add pork and noodles, stirring to separate pork pieces. Return to boil. Stir in green onions. Ladle soup into bowls. Serve immediately.
From McCormick
TUSCAN WHITE BEAN SOUP
Servings: 8
Start to finish: 2 hours (not counting at least 8 hours soaking time)
Salt and pepper
1 pound (2 1/2 cups) dried cannellini beans, picked over and rinsed
6 ounces pancetta, cut into 1/4-inch pieces
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil, plus extra for serving
1 onion, chopped
2 carrots, peeled and cut into
1/2-inch pieces
2 celery ribs, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
8 garlic cloves, peeled and smashed
4 cups chicken broth
Water
2 bay leaves
1 pound kale or collard greens, stemmed and chopped
1 (14.5-ounce) can diced tomatoes, drained
1 sprig fresh rosemary
Dissolve 3 tablespoons salt in 4 quarts cold water in large container. Add beans and soak at room temperature for at least 8 hours or up to 24 hours. Drain and rinse well.
Adjust oven rack to lower-middle position and heat oven to 250 F. Cook pancetta and oil in Dutch oven over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until pancetta is lightly browned and fat is rendered, 6 to 10 minutes. Stir in onion, carrots, and celery and cook until softened and lightly browned, 10 to 16 minutes. Stir in garlic and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Stir in broth, 3 cups water, bay leaves, and beans and bring to boil. Cover, transfer pot to oven, and cook until beans are almost tender (very center of beans will still be firm), 45 minutes to 1 hour.
Stir in kale and tomatoes, cover, and cook until beans and greens are fully tender, 30 to 40 minutes.
Remove pot from oven and submerge rosemary sprig in stew. Cover and let sit for 15 minutes. Discard bay leaves and rosemary sprig and season stew with salt and pepper to taste. If desired, use back of spoon to press some beans against side of pot to thicken stew. Drizzle individual portions with extra oil before serving.
From "Tasting Italy"
Smoky (Vegan) Lentil Soup
Servings: 8
Start to finish: 45 minutes, including cook time
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 large onion, chopped (about 2 cups chopped)
1 stalk celery, chopped (about 1/2 cup chopped)
4 ounces white mushrooms, finely chopped (about 1 cup chopped)
1 1/4 cup cubed butternut squash (1/2-inch cube) (or substitute chopped carrot)
5 cloves garlic, minced
1 teaspoon ground cumin
2 teaspoons smoked paprika
1 teaspoon chili powder
2 teaspoons dried Italian herb seasoning (or dried oregano)
3 cups vegetable stock
2-3 cups water
1/2 pound dried brown lentils, rinsed and picked through (about 1 1/4 cup)
1 bay leaf
2 teaspoons apple cider vinegar (or wine vinegar)
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, if needed
In a large heavy-bottomed soup pot or Dutch oven, soften the onion, celery and mushrooms in the olive oil over medium heat, and cook for 5 minutes, stirring frequently. Add the squash, garlic, cumin, smoked paprika, chili powder and Italian herbs and cook for another five minutes, stirring frequently. Onion should be quite soft now.
Add the stock, 2 cups of the water, the lentils, and bay leaf and bring to a simmer over medium high heat. Reduce heat, cover partially with a lid and let simmer until lentils and squash are tender, about 25-30 minutes. If the mixture gets too thick, add up to another cup of water.
Once soup is cooked, remove 1-2 cups of the soup to a blender and very carefully blend on low until somewhat smooth. Pour the thickened, blended soup back into the pot and stir. Stir in vinegar and taste for salt. Add the salt only if needed.
From Associated Press