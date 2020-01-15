One of the newest eateries in the Region is quickly becoming "the" hot place to visit for breakfast and lunch.
Avgo, translated "egg" in Greek, is located on Wicker Avenue in St. John. The restaurant, which opened a month ago, is owned by the Klideris family.
Members of the Klideris family are the owners/operators of a Region empire of eateries which includes Theo's Steak and Seafood in Highland, Chop House in St. John, Prime Steakhouse in Crown Point and Umi Sushi and Lounge in Crown Point.
At Avgo, diners will find creative, delicious dishes crafted from quality ingredients. Its menu features a good selection of breakfast dishes as well as lunch items, which include sandwiches and various other entrees.
We visited Avgo for breakfast on a recent Saturday morning. The eatery was filled with diners enjoying a number of hearty dishes. We decided to try a few breakfast creations. Our order consisted of Olympia Yogurt ($5.99); The Maryland Benedict ($12.99); The Aristocrat Biscuits and Gravy ($13.99); and the Banana Split French Toast ($9.99).
All of the dishes proved delicious. Our waitress informed us that the Greek yogurt was homemade on the premises. Even the whipped cream on the French toast, which was thick and sweet, was crafted in the kitchen, she said.
The Maryland Benedict veered away from the traditional eggs Benedict in that it featured crab cakes instead of English Muffins. Poached eggs were served in a bowl on the side in Hollandaise sauce. The French toast also starred caramelized bananas and walnuts. Avgo's Aristocrat Biscuits and Gravy featured homemade biscuits along with two eggs. The yogurt was served with an ample portion of fruit.
All portions at Avgo are large and diners surely won't leave hungry.
The restaurant's menu also stars assorted omelets including those with names such as Viva Mexicana, My Father and Gemato. French Toast selections include Salted Caramel, Velour Supreme and Pretzel Croissant while Pancakes available include Berry Tart, Upside-Down Pineapple and Carrot Cake.
Diners wishing to enjoy a cocktail or spirit may do so beginning at 7 a.m. The restaurant has a full menu of cocktails. They include Mimosas, Bloody Marys, Tequila Sunrise, Peach Bellini Martini, Moscow Mules, Beer, Champagne, Wine and much more.
Eloise is A&E Editor and a food, entertainment and features writer for The Times, subjects she has covered for over two decades in and around the Region. She was the youngest of eight in a Chicago household filled with fantastic cooks and artists.