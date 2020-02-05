Backyard chicken owners take different approaches to winter

MANDAN, N.D. — Ashley Eisenbeis sent her chickens from Mandan to Minnesota for the winter.

She grew up on a hobby farm near St. Joseph, Minnesota, where her four hens -- Dorothy, Blanche, Brenda and Molly -- are spending the season with her parents, who have more chickens. Her hens will come back in April.

"I call them 'the girls,'" Eisenbeis said of her hens that hatched in March and began laying eggs in September. She's always liked homegrown or locally sourced food, and tends a garden, too.

Eisenbeis is one of nine permittees for backyard chickens since the Mandan City Commission adopted an ordinance in March 2019 allowing the poultry in city limits after requests from residents who wanted to raise the birds for fresh eggs, The Bismarck Tribune reported.

The ordinance allows up to four hens, but no crowing roosters, and outlines setbacks from property lines and adjacent neighbors. The chickens, coop and run also must not be visible from the street. Permittees must build or buy a coop in compliance with certain specifications. Permits are $100, revocable, good for a year and cost $50 to renew.

Other permittees say their hens have handled the winter's cold well so far.