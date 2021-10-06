Becoming sustainable: Grant funds Las Vegas farm

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) For Josette Ulibarri, the chance to garden is a dream come true.

Born without arms or legs, Ulibarri is among 15 people who are learning to raise their own food at the Las Vegas Demonstration and Training Farm behind the closed Las Vegas Middle School. Three days a week, the 36-year-old and her mother, Jeanette Roybal, tend to their 32-square-foot (3.5-square-yard) raised bed.

“We’re vegetarians and I always wanted to produce our own food and herbs,” said Ulibarri, who in 2020 moved back to Las Vegas with her mom after living in Phoenix for 22 years.

New Mexico state Sen. Pete Campos, a Democrat from Las Vegas, helped get roughly $50,000 for the farm’s startup, said Michael Patrick, an extension economist with New Mexico State University.

The project serves residents of San Miguel, Mora and Guadalupe counties, the Las Vegas Optic reported.

“This is a pilot project so hopefully we can secure continued funding to do something similar in other regions,” Patrick said. “The long-term goal is to train people to produce food for home consumption and for sale at the farmers’ markets and eventually direct sales to restaurants, schools and grocery stores. Right now, this group is just learning to farm.”