Better burgers are about the blend

To make square burgers from the bricks, carefully remove the meat from the packaging and, using a fine serrated knife, cut it into four equal, quarter-pound shares. I round the sharp edges of each square in my hands, as I would soften a lump of clay, being careful not to make it too round. I want to keep the thick square shape. After it is smooth and even, I make a depression in the center so the burger will cook evenly and not puff up like a meatball.

Because you are buying premium ground beef blends, you don’t need to add anything to make it taste great. A generous sprinkle of fresh-ground black pepper and coarse kosher salt is all you need. My ratio is 1 teaspoon Morton Kosher salt to 1/3 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper. Mix the salt and pepper together and season both sides of the burger.

I like to place my burgers on the grill for about 3-4 minutes per side for a thick patty like this one. You will get great grill marks, and the middle will still be medium-rare to medium. If you buy the pre-made patties, cook them a little less because they are not as thick as my homemade square burgers.