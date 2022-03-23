 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Taste Test

Big Frank's Sausage offers a taste of Poland

Diners who have a taste for homemade Polish fare should plan a trip to Big Frank's Sausage in East Chicago.

The eatery, which also has a full bar, specializes in Polish cuisine, starring everything from pierogi and homemade golabki to fresh and smoked sausage, potato pancakes, Polish hamburgers featuring both beef and pork meat and various other items.

Walking into the restaurant, one easily feels at home. The atmosphere is comfortable with jukebox music playing in the background and various TV's  situated around the room.

One of the sections of the menu features what's called the Taste of Poland plates. We chose the Zakopane Plate ($12) and the Krakow Plate ($13). On the Zakopane Plate, diners get sausage, kraut, one golabki (stuffed cabbage) and two potato pancakes while the Krakow Plate stars three pierogi, one potato pancake, two golabki and kraut.

If big servings are what you crave, Big Frank's offers huge golabki with a flavorful sauce. You'll surely have enough food to take home to enjoy for a snack later in the day or for lunch the next day.

For those diners who aren't sure what they have a taste for, those combination plates are perfect.

There are also a variety of other offerings on the menu including deli sandwiches such as ham, turkey or Euro sub; smoked Polish sausage sandwiches; Italian sausage; assorted soups from mushroom to cabbage and others. The restaurant also has daily specials.

Customers may also purchase frozen pierogi to take home or order party platters from Big Frank's Sausage.

FYI: Big Frank's Sausage is located at 918 Carroll St., East Chicago. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesdays to Saturdays; and noon to 9 p.m. Sundays.

