Big Frank's Sausage offers a taste of Poland

Diners who have a taste for homemade Polish fare should plan a trip to Big Frank's Sausage in East Chicago.
The eatery, which also has a full bar, specializes in Polish cuisine, starring everything from pierogi and homemade golabki to fresh and smoked sausage, potato pancakes, Polish hamburgers featuring both beef and pork meat and various other items.
Walking into the restaurant, one easily feels at home. The atmosphere is comfortable with jukebox music playing in the background and various TV's situated around the room.
One of the sections of the menu features what's called the Taste of Poland plates. We chose the Zakopane Plate ($12) and the Krakow Plate ($13). On the Zakopane Plate, diners get sausage, kraut, one golabki (stuffed cabbage) and two potato pancakes while the Krakow Plate stars three pierogi, one potato pancake, two golabki and kraut.
If big servings are what you crave, Big Frank's offers huge golabki with a flavorful sauce. You'll surely have enough food to take home to enjoy for a snack later in the day or for lunch the next day.
For those diners who aren't sure what they have a taste for, those combination plates are perfect.
There are also a variety of other offerings on the menu including deli sandwiches such as ham, turkey or Euro sub; smoked Polish sausage sandwiches; Italian sausage; assorted soups from mushroom to cabbage and others. The restaurant also has daily specials.
Customers may also purchase frozen pierogi to take home or order party platters from Big Frank's Sausage.
FYI: Big Frank's Sausage is located at 918 Carroll St., East Chicago. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesdays to Saturdays; and noon to 9 p.m. Sundays.
Where to grab wings in the Region
Bridge's Scoreboard
Bridge's Scoreboard in downtown Griffith is the prototypical sports bar, filled with decades of memorabilia and many televisions. It's a chill place to gather after beer league softball or to watch the game. One of its specialties is its humongous jumbo wings, which come in 5-piece, 10-piece, 25-piece or 50-piece servings.
Sauces options include mild, HOT, garlic chili, BBQ garlic Parmesan, southwest Ranch, teriyaki, Carribbean, honey mustard, naked and honey BBQ, as well as your choice of blue cheese or Ranch for dipping.
Bridge's Scoreboard
Where: 121 N Griffith Blvd, Griffith
Phone: (219) 924-2206
Website:
bridgesscoreboard.com
Joseph S. Pete
Harold's Chicken Shack
Harold's Chicken Shack is a South Side Chicago classic with many Northwest Indiana locations, including in Hammond, Dyer, Gary, Griffith and Merrillville. Most of the locations are no-frills takeout joints that will make your tastebuds sing like a church choir. Harold's serves whole chicken wings, fried to order with crispy golden fries and creamy coleslaw. Dip 'em in the mild sauce.
Where: 1994 Grant St, Gary
Phone: (219) 949-7599
Where: 6158 Indianapolis Blvd, Hammond
Phone: (219) 803-2885
Where: 101 Joliet St, Dyer
Phone: (219) 515-6475
Where: 1095 E Ridge Rd, Griffith
Phone: (219) 838-5355
Where: 6690 Broadway, Merrillville
Phone: (219) 455-6188
Where: 110 E 11th St, Michigan City
Phone: (219) 221-6621
Where: 3224 Ridge Rd, Lansing
Phone: (708) 474-2000
Where 1559 Sibley Blvd, Calumet City
Phone: (708) 933-0496
Where: 1036 E 162nd St, South Holland
Phone: (708) 669-1010
Website:
www.haroldschickenscorp.com
Joseph S. Pete
18th Street Brewery
18th Street Brewery in downtown Hammond serves up incredible barbecue, including brined and smoked wings that sing on the tongue. Simply divine.
18th Street Brewery
Where: 5417 Oakley Ave, Hammond
Phone: (219) 803-0820
Website:
18thstreetbrewery.com
Joseph S. Pete
Bombers BBQ
The aviation-themed Bomber's BBQ, a hipster haven in Munster, is acclaimed for its high-quality slow-cooked meats and its smoked wings are no exception.
Bomber's BBQ
435 Ridge Rd Ste f, Munster
Phone: (219) 836-2662
Website:
bombersbbq.com
Joseph S. Pete
Romano's
Romano's is known as the home of the hoagie for its iconic ham hoagies and claims to be Northwest Indiana's first pizzeria.
The restaurant has many great appetizers like cheddar cheese cubes, fried zucchini, tomato bread and mac and cheese wedges. You can get an order of seven bone-in wings with your choice or Ranch, hot, honey mustard, BBQ and garlic Parmesan.
Romano's
Where: 1927 W Glen Park Ave, Griffith, IN 46319
Phone: (219) 838-1731
Website:
romanospizza53.com
Joseph S. Pete
Square Roots
Square Roots promises handcrafted dining on the historic Crown Point courthouse square. Its shareables includes brisket nachos, fireside elote dip, bang bang shrimp, cheese curbs, poutine, and giant stone-fired pretzels.
One can get a order of eight signature smoked wings with a fancy presentation on a white plate and a sprinkling of sliced scallions and sesame seeds. The crispy wings are tossed in your choice of Buffalo, Garlic Parmesan, Habanero Jerk, Bama White BBQ, or House BBQ.
Square Roots
Where: 108 N Main St, Crown Point
Phone: (219) 310-8322
Where:
squarerootscp.com
Joseph S. Pete
Bulldog Brewery
Bulldog Brewery in downtown Whiting serves up many fine craft beers like Standard Diamonds Cream Ale, Industrial Harbor IPA, Roby Red Ale, Downtime Wheat and Shore Sighted IPA. You can get orders of six, 12 or 24 wings with sauces like Asian BBQ, Caribbean Jerk, BBQ, Buffalo, Sweet Habanero, Tropical Rum, Mango Habanero, Garlic Parmesan, or Kentucky Gold.
Bulldog Brewery
Where: 1409 119th St, Whiting
Phone: (219) 655-5284
Visit:
bulldogbrewingco.com
Joseph S. Pete
Asian Kitchen
Asian Kitchen serves up a variety of Vietnamese, Chinese and other Asian cuisine, including a mean Bahn Mi. Don't sleep on the wings, which come with your choice of Saigon, Honey Chili or Crazy Jack Sauce.
Asian Kitchen
Where: 6412a Calumet Ave in Hammond
Phone: (219) 803-0074
Website:
asiankitchenin.com
Joseph S. Pete
Dixie Kitchen and Bait Shop
Dixie Kitchen and Bait Shop is a popular soul food restaurant that was a favorite of former President Barack Obama when he lived in Hyde Park. The Lansing eatery serves up Étouffée, gumbo, jambalaya, fried catfish, fried green tomato and other southern and Cajun fare. The Dixie wings are fantastic. They come with a choice of mild, atomic, authentic Jamaican jerk, peach-glazed or BBQ sauce. You can buy them by the pound or get them as an entree with two sides.
Dixie Kitchen and Bait Shop
Where: 17940 Torrence Ave, Lansing, IL 60438
Phone: (708) 474-1378
Website: dixie.kitchen
Joseph S. Pete
Smokin' E's BBQ
Smokin' E's BBQ, a takeout joint in Lake Station, has a host of barbecue trophies in the window. It slow-cooks all its meat the traditional way over wood out back. Its smoked wings may be among the tastiest you've ever tried.
Smokin' E's BBQ
Where: 2401 Central Ave, Lake Station, IN 46405
Phone: (219) 654-4141
Joseph S. Pete
Doc's
Please come back Doc's BBQ, please come back soon. The Dyer restaurant closed temporarily because of the coronavirus pandemic. That's a pity because in addition to some of the most tender brisket and fall-off-the-bone ribs in the Region, the Northwest Indiana-based barbecue chain has some of the best brined and smoked wings that explode with wood-fired flavor. Start off game day with Doc's and you'll end up in a meat coma.
Where: 1420 B, Calumet Ave
Phone: (219) 262-3627
Visit:
docsbbq.net
Joseph S. Pete
Region Ale
Region Ale Taphouse & Eatery offers jumbo wings in either 8-piece or 12-piece options, as well as vegetarian wings in 6-piece or 10-piece servings. Sauces include Buffalo, BBQ, Asian, Nashville Hot, Sriracha Honey, Lemon Pepper and Garlic Parmesan. The wings are big and meaty and elegantly seasoned. Make sure to ask for Blue Cheese if that's what you prefer.
Where: 1080 US-41, Schererville
Phone: (219) 322-2337
Visit:
regionaletaphouse.com
Joseph S. Pete
Tropic Island Jerk Chicken
Tropic Island Jerk Chicken brings the heat with its traditional Jamaican cuisine, including its spicy jerk wings that light up one's palate.
Where: 8000 Calumet Ave, Munster
Phone: (219) 333-5375
Joseph S. Pete
Boss Fight
Buffalo is not unlike the Calumet Region: it's got a Ford plant, harsh winters, a hard-working populace and some historic buildings that are a little worse for wear. The city at the eastern end of the Great Lakes region is also the home of the Buffalo wing, which was invented as a late-night snack in a local sports bar. You should swing by Anchor Bar anytime you visit the area to see Niagara Falls, the impressive collection of Art Deco architecture, nearby Toronto or whatever else. Anchor Bar is a total tourist trap adorned with license plates from around the country, but it also has some of the biggest and juiciest wings you'll ever eat.
Where: Anchor Bar
Address: 1047 Main St, Buffalo, NY
Phone: (716) 883-1134
Joseph S. Pete
Satisfy your cravings
With our weekly newsletter packed with the latest in everything food.