Speros Batistatos presents Nicole Bissonnette with the champions jacket Saturday at the Chefs of Steel competition at Bulldog Park in Crown Point. Bissonnette is the co-owner of Bartlett's Fish Camp in Michigan City.
CROWN POINT — The heat was on as seven top Region chefs battled it out Saturday in the first South Shore Chefs of Steel Competition.
Enthusiastic foodies gathered at Bulldog Park to watch as the talented chefs competed in several different heats. Fans of the chefs cheered them on as they chopped, mixed, grilled and fried ingredients to turn out winning dishes.
"Are we ready?" asked Speros Batistatos, president and CEO of South Shore Convention and Visitors Bureau, just minutes before announcing the winner: Nicole Bissonnette of Bartlett's Fish Camp in Michigan City.
Bissonnette's entry in the final heat of the Surf 'N' Turf category was lobster olive oil skillet cake with grilled rosemary T-bone lamb chops accompanied by Brussels sprouts, bacon and Cremini mushrooms.
"Our original plan was foiled," Bissonnette said, explaining why she was even happier that she won.
Bissonnette's original protein — rack of lamb — was nowhere in sight so she and her team had to switch gears and go with the chops. Bissonnette's team included her son Ian Sanders, who has appeared on "MasterChef Junior," and her executive chef Carlos Rodriguez.
"This was fun," said Sanders, adding the first round of competition was easier than the second one since the stress level was higher with the final round.
Other chef participants in the contest were Brian Rance of Byway Brewing Company in Hammond; James Cannon of One13North in Crown Point; Aaron Kujawa of Lincoln Flats in Valparaiso; Chris Pavlou of Radius in Valparaiso; Angela McCrovitz of Captain's House in Gary's Miller neighborhood; and John Moultrie of Bistro on the Greens in LaPorte.
Judging the dishes in the contest were Tammy Pham, chef/owner of Asparagus in Merrillville and Siam Marina in Tinley Park; Brent Brashier, co-owner and chief barbecue officer of Doc's Smokehouse and Craft Bar in Dyer; and Benito Gamba of Gamba Ristorante in Merrillville.
Besides Surf 'N' Turf, chefs showcased their talents in Irish Pub and Gourmet Burger and Side categories. They were also judged on original dishes that gained them entry into the contest.
Pavlou won for his Triple B burger as his original entry, while Kujawa won for his lamb burger in the Irish Pub Food category. Bissonnette took top honors in the Gourmet Burger and Sides for a Greek-inspired lamb burger.
Many of the chefs had cheering sections in attendance. Lincoln Flats' owner Steve Buck and his friends sat in a section holding fans and signs with Kujawa's face on them. McCrovitz also had a large contingent holding fans with a cartoon image of her. Pavlou's fans also held signs and cheered enthusiastically.
Chefs of Steel was a free event that was akin to a family festival with food, music and a raffle for a kitchen appliance package.
Pham, who was judging her first contest, said it "broke" her heart to have to choose a winner. "I learned a lot from this," she said.
"I want to let the three of you know that you've got a new customer," Brashier said before Bissonnette was announced as the overall winner.
Tiffany Peretz, of Cedar Lake, attended the event because she thought it sounded interesting. "It's neat to have something like this in Crown Point," she said.
Beverly Seleb, who's a chef instructor at Ivy Tech in East Chicago, brought her husband and children to the event.
"Being a fellow chef and instructor I thought it would be interesting to see," Seleb said.
She added she also wanted her family to see what her fellow chefs were doing.
The first-time event was presented by The Times Media Co., South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority, Jewel-Osco, Nason's Appliance Co. and Gus Bock's Ace.
Chef of Steel John Moultrie delivers his signature dish to the judges table at the Chefs of Steel competition Saturday at Bulldog Park in Crown Point.
