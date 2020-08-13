Black Hills beef: Stockpiling a food source for winter

Thompson uses his irrigation system to grow a robust crop of forage for his cows. Each year he looks to take two or three cuttings worth of hay to be stored for the winter. Thompson needs to be precise in his timing for each cutting of hay to maximize the nutritional value of each bale.

“If you let your hay go way, way, way too long in first cutting, the lignin content goes up and your digestibility (goes down). You’re not getting all that you could of out of it,” he said.

Thompson said the longer he waits to cut his hay, the more tonnage he may get, but it could be much less nutritious.

“So it’s kind of counter-intuitive, you don’t want to let it go to it’s maximum tonnage, you’re wanting to kind of hit a sweet spot between how much good you’re getting out of it versus actual tonnage,” he said.

Once the hay is cut, it’s sorted into rows and left to dry, but even that Thompson must be vigilant on; if the hay is too dry, not only will nutrients be lost, but the bales won’t pack together well. Too wet, and the hay will mold and become completely unusable.