Black-owned vegan eateries are spicing up Southern cuisine

ATLANTA — The doors opened at 4 p.m., but the line formed an hour earlier at this restaurant in Southwest Atlanta, minutes from the historically black Clark Atlanta University. No one seemed to mind the wait.

"I'm excited," one woman told another.

"I heard people are out here until 1 a.m. in the morning," another said.

At first the crowd, young but with a smattering of families and middle-aged women, fiddled with their phones, which is how they likely first learned about this place on Instagram. They might have seen Usher or Biz Markie biting into a burger or holding up a takeout bag like a trophy. Soon the phones were down and everyone was seduced by real life. The windows were open. The hip-hop pumping. It smelled like meat was on the grill except that’s off limits here. This was Slutty Vegan. Nothing from an animal comes out of this kitchen.

"I didn't expect the business to be as popular as it was when we opened the doors," said Aisha "Pinky" Cole, who launched Slutty Vegan a year ago. "Opening the doors really brought more life to this community."