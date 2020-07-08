Blueberry time: Pick the popular fruit for various recipes

Blueberry time: Pick the popular fruit for various recipes

As July begins, many blueberry farms in the Region are starting to have the popular blue fruit available for picking.

Individuals who are fans of the fresh, sweet blueberry will want to bring their families out to the farms for a fun time picking in the fields.

"The blueberries are looking fabulous," said Diane Ott, co-owner of Stateline Blueberries in Michigan City. Ott said the season was just about a week behind in starting but picking opportunities are expected to go to Labor Day.

"We'll be at the height of the season in about a week to 10 days. The fields will be all blue," Ott said.

Blueberries blend well in a variety of recipes, experts say. Whether you want to use them in a favorite fruit dessert, a pie, salad or pastry, there are many recipes to create with the sweet fruit.

The following is a sample list of places to pick blueberries. Call the individual farms for more specific information on social distancing measures, mask wearing and other safety measures during the pandemic.

Blueberries of Indiana

Where: 2388 W. 1000 N., LaPorte

Hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Closed Tuesdays.

More info: 219-326-8686, blueberriesofindiana.com

• Blue Sky Berry Farm

15552 S. 1050 W., Wanatah

Hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

More info: 219-733-2416

Eenigenburg Blueberry Farm

Where: 6721 W. Ind. 10, DeMotte

Hours are 7 a.m. to noon this week; 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., beginning July 13. Cost is $2.25 a pound for U-Pick.

More info: 219-987-2957, demotteblueberries.com

• Joe’s Blues

Where: 60687 34th Ave., Bangor, Michigan

Hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. The blueberries are organically grown. Cost is $20 for a group to pick berries.

More info: 847-293-1690, joesblueberries.com

• Johnson’s Farm Produce

8960 Ridge Road, Hobart

Blueberry U-Pick starts July 11. July 11 and 12 and July 18-19 are Fun Farm Weekends with $8 admission charge. Blueberry picking days, other than Fun Farm Weekends, are Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays. Admission on weekdays is $3. Cost for U-Pick blueberries is $13 for a 2-quart basket.

More info: 219-962-1383, johnsonsfarmproduce.com

• Merrillville Farms

Where: 6716 S. Colorado St., Hobart

July hours for U-Pick are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays to Saturdays; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays. Blueberries are organically grown. Cost is $20 for a gallon bucket.

More info: 219-947-0223

• Stateline Blueberries

Where: 9957 N. Frontage Road, Michigan City

Hours for picking are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Cost is $2 a pound for U-Pick.

More info: 219-874-7721, statelineblueberries.com

If you've got pounds of blueberries, create the following recipes.

Blueberry Pistachio Parfait

1 1/2 cups plain Greek yogurt

1 cup fresh or frozen blueberries

1/4 cup lightly salted pistachios, chopped

2 tablespoons honey

DIRECTIONS: Layer half of the yogurt, blueberries, and pistachios between 2 serving glasses. Repeat layers.

Drizzle with honey.

Variations

Substitute coconut milk yogurt or almond milk yogurt for a dairy-free alternative.

From The US Highbush Blueberry Council

Watermelon-Blueberry Cheesecake

Cheesecake

1/3 cup graham cracker crumbs (2 graham crackers crushed)

24 ounces fat-free cream cheese, room temperature

8 ounces low-fat cream cheese, room temperature

1 cup white sugar

3/4 cup Splenda

3/4 cup fat-free half & half

1/4 cup fresh lemon juice

2 tablespoons lemon peel, fine grated

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 1/2 cups liquid egg substitute (equivalent of 6 eggs)

Topping

3 cups watermelon juice, with pulp

6 teaspoons cornstarch

6 tablespoons lemon juice

3 tablespoons sugar

3 tablespoons Splenda

1 - 1 1/2 teaspoons lemon extract

2 cups diced watermelon

3 cups blueberries

DIRECTIONS:

For cheesecake

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

With cooking spray, spray the bottom and sides of a 9" diameter springform pan. Sprinkle graham crumbs in pan and tilt pan to spread evenly over bottom and sides, leaving extra crumbs on bottom.

Beat cream cheese, sugar, and Splenda with an electric beater until creamy and well-blended. Slowly add half & half, lemon juice, lemon peel, and vanilla and continue to beat. Add egg substitute until mixture is thoroughly blended and creamy. Pour into crumb-lined pan.

Place springform pan in large roasting pan. Pour enough water into roasting pan to come halfway up sides of springform pan (no higher or water will bubble into cheesecake during baking). Bake cheesecake until firm, slightly golden, and top is cracked, about 1 hour 25 minutes. Remove springform pan from water and refrigerate uncovered until cold, about 3 hours or overnight.

For watermelon-blueberry sauce:

Place watermelon juice, cornstarch, lemon juice, sugar, and Splenda in a blender and whip until smooth. Pour into a small saucepan over medium-high heat and bring to gentle boil (topping should begin to thicken). Remove from heat and place in refrigerator to cool. Just before serving, add lemon extract, diced watermelon, and blueberries and stir to thoroughly blend.

To serve

Run knife around sides of cheesecake and remove springform pan sides. Top each slice with a generous helping of the watermelon-blueberry sauce.

From The Watermelon Board

Satisfy your cravings

