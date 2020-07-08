Blueberry time: Pick the popular fruit for various recipes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As July begins, many blueberry farms in the Region are starting to have the popular blue fruit available for picking.

Individuals who are fans of the fresh, sweet blueberry will want to bring their families out to the farms for a fun time picking in the fields.

"The blueberries are looking fabulous," said Diane Ott, co-owner of Stateline Blueberries in Michigan City. Ott said the season was just about a week behind in starting but picking opportunities are expected to go to Labor Day.

"We'll be at the height of the season in about a week to 10 days. The fields will be all blue," Ott said.

Blueberries blend well in a variety of recipes, experts say. Whether you want to use them in a favorite fruit dessert, a pie, salad or pastry, there are many recipes to create with the sweet fruit.

The following is a sample list of places to pick blueberries. Call the individual farms for more specific information on social distancing measures, mask wearing and other safety measures during the pandemic.

• Blueberries of Indiana

Where: 2388 W. 1000 N., LaPorte