There's nothing like celebrating the fall season with music, food and tasty libations.
Region fest fans will once again have the opportunity to enjoy the annual Blues, Brews & BBQ festival on Oct. 19 in Crown Point. The family friendly event, presented by the Rotary Club of Crown Point, runs from 4 to 10 p.m. in the Industrial Building at Lake County Fairgrounds.
"This is our 15th annual event. It's usually a very productive event for the rotary club," said Drew Halliar, event chairman and vice-president of Spitz & Miller Advantage Insurance. Halliar said proceeds from the philanthropic festival will benefit the rotary's Shoes for Kids program, the Imagination Library and other projects.
"We usually have about 800 to 1,000 people (at the fest)," Halliar said.
He said the rotary club is run by volunteers and proceeds from the charitable event all go back to the club for its various programs.
Through the years, the list of restaurants has rotated. On the roster this year will be food from Doc's Smokehouse in Dyer, Q BBQ in Schererville, True BBQ in Munster, specialty hog dogs from Damo and Provecho Latin Provisions of Crown Point.
"Provecho will be doing Latin-inspired BBQ dishes," Halliar said. Brews for the fest will be provided by Crown Brewing and Calumet Breweries.
"Crown Brewing will be releasing a special beer for this event and it'll only be available at the festival," Halliar said, adding it's the first time Blues, Brews & BBQ will have a special brew that's unique to the fest.
"There will also be wine options and hard cider," he said. Other soft beverages will also be available.
Providing the blues entertainment on Oct. 19 will be The Instinct, Corey Dennison Band and headliner The Jamiah Rogers Band.
Halliar, who has worked with the festival for three years, said it's important that it remains a family-friendly affair. To add to the festival fun, there will be balloon art and face painting.
Attendees may purchase tickets online through eventbrite.com. If purchased in advance via eventbrite, tickets cost $10. Tickets are $15 at the door.