Bon Appétit, the award-winning food lifestyle brand, announced today the launch of Bon Appétit, Delivered, a virtual restaurant featuring dishes curated by the Bon Appétit Test Kitchen. The delivery-only concept is available exclusively in Chicago through Grubhub, the nation's leading online and mobile food-ordering and delivery marketplace. The virtual storefront is operated by Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises (LEYE), a multi-concept restaurant group based in Chicago.
Bon Appétit, Delivered brings the brand's most popular dishes from the pages of its magazine, website and Instagram feed to life. All recipes are developed by the brand's famed Test Kitchen editors and are produced in collaboration with LEYE.
"For those times when you just don't want to cook, we're making our favorite things to eat right now available for delivery," said Bon Appétit Editor-in-Chief Adam Rapoport. "From Sambal Chicken Skewers to our Garlickiest Fried Rice and so much more, these delicious meals will come fully prepared, right to your door."
The menu is available for lunch and dinner, and offers seasonal ingredients and dishes on a rotational basis. Dishes available now include: Cauliflower Bolognese, Broccoli Caesar Salad, Lemon and Garlic Roasted Chicken Thighs with Warm Honey Glazed Brussel Sprouts, Cider Braised Pork Shoulder with Butternut Squash, and more.
"We are thrilled to work with a partner of Bon Appétit's caliber to bring a menu that will excite our diners," said Padma Rao, vice president of special projects at Grubhub. "This concept is a great example of how LEYE and Grubhub are pursuing creative, exclusive concepts to bring more variety to diners."
This is the second delivery-only concept in which LEYE and Grubhub have partnered in the Chicago area, underscoring a shared commitment to deliver creative menus from the brands diners love. Virtual restaurants help chefs, owners and operators more nimbly capitalize on culinary trends and local preferences to receive more orders from Grubhub's leading diner network.
"We're excited to continue our partnership with Grubhub to offer some of Bon Appetit's most beloved dishes for delivery in Chicago," said R.J. Melman, president of LEYE. "We look forward to preparing these delicious recipes from one of the food world's most iconic brands in our kitchens for this new virtual restaurant."
Bon Appétit, Delivered is open for delivery Monday through Friday between 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. and Saturday - Sunday between 3:30-9 p.m. CT. Visit BonAppetitDelivered.com for more details and to confirm delivery availability in your area.