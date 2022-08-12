Bountiful blues: Blueberries are the stars of local U-Pick farms

Fruit fans can still get blueberries at various U-Pick farms in the Region.

In the Midwest, blueberry season begins in July and usually goes until mid- August and sometimes later depending on growing conditions. Many area farms still have the blue-hued product available but those interested in picking should call their farm of choice beforehand to find out specific availability.

Blueberries can be used for everything from eating fresh out of hand to including in specialty desserts, smoothie and other drinks, salads and even assorted entrees that pair well with the sweet flavored berry.

Farms throughout the area often draw families to the fields to enjoy a picking adventure. It's also an educational opportunity for the little ones in the family.

While in the field, pickers should expect to spend anywhere from one to two hours to choose the berries they want.

According to the U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council, blueberries are a good item to add to a healthy diet. The council states that blueberries are a good source of fiber, Vitamin C, Vitamin K, manganese and potassium. They are low in sodium as well and there are 80 calories per cup.

The following list offers just a sample of what's available in the Region. There are other blueberry farms in the Region but what follows is a list of those still open and offering blueberries for U-Pick. Some area farms have already stopped U-Pick for the season. Call individual farms for prices and other information.

• Blueberries of Indiana

Where: 2388 W. 1000 N., LaPorte

Hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Closed Tuesdays.

More info: 219-262-2329 or visit blueberriesofindiana.com. Call for updated schedule.

• Blue Sky Berry Farm

15552 S. 1050 W., Wanatah

Hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

More info: 219-733-2416 or visit blueskyberryfarm.net. Call for availability.

• Joe’s Blues

Where: 60687 34th Ave., Bangor, Michigan

Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern daily. Twilight U-Pick is available at 6 p.m. Fridays.

• Stateline Blueberries

Where: 9957 N. Frontage Road, Michigan City

Hours for picking are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

More info: 219-874-7721, statelineblueberries.com. Call for availability.

Looking for something cool to drink which features blueberries? Try Pink Blueberry Lemonade.

Pink Blueberry Lemonade

1⁄3 cup sugar

1 3/4 cups fresh blueberries, divided

1⁄3 cup lemon juice

DIRECTIONS: In 1 quart glass measuring cup, combine sugar, 2 tablespoons of the blueberries and 1/2 cup water. Microwave on high until hot, about 1 minute.

Stir until sugar dissolves. Add lemon juice and enough water to make 1 quart. Chill.

Fill tall glasses with ice cubes, add chilled blueberry mixture and remaining berries, dividing equally. Garnish with lemon slices if desired.

Blueberry Ice Cubes Instructions: Place 3 berries in each of 12 ice cube cups. Fill with water and freeze. 36 berries equals about 1/4 cup. Number of servings (yield): 1 quart

From the U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council