There's a new breakfast place for diners to try in Munster. Buttermilk Pancake House opened recently at Ridge Road and Calumet Avenue.
The eatery, located in the former building which housed El Salto, features breakfast, brunch and lunch.
Buttermilk Pancake House's interior is cozy with various paintings on the wall as well as pictures with encouraging words on them.
We visited Buttermilk on a recent Tuesday morning. While the skillets, benedicts, omelets and other egg dishes sounded delicious, it was the pancakes, French toasts and crepes that were tempting our tastebuds.
Our choice for breakfast was an order of Pineapple Upside Down Pancakes ($8.49). The pancakes featured caramelized pineapple chunks with a sweet cream and cinnamon butter. It was a hefty helping and proved flavorful - it didn't even need syrup. The pancakes were also fairly fluffy.
Among other items on the menu are Strawberries, Fresh Banana & Whipped Cream Waffle ($8.99); Classic Brioche Toast ($6.99); BLT Benedict ($9.99); Emily's Garden Skillet ($9.99); Whole Hog Skillet ($10.99); Farmhouse Frittata ( $9.99); Taco Salad ($9.49); Chopped Salad ($9.99); Chicken Caesar Salad ($9.99); and more.
A selection of omelets also star on the menu and include the Meat Lovers Omelet ($9.99); Wisconsin Cheese Omelet ($7.99); Spicy Mexican Omelet ($9.99); My Big Fat Greek Omelet ($9.99); the Veggie Omelet ($8.99); and others.
Diners will also find assorted Breakfast Combos; Steak, Chops and Eggs; Biscuits and Gravy; Salads; Black Angus Burgers and Wraps; Club Sandwiches; Premium Sandwiches; and Chicken Fingers.
A Senior Breakfast Menu is also available in addition to meals On The Lighter Side.
Buttermilk Pancake House is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.