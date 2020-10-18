Build strong muscles and mental acuity with the right amount of protein

Athletes and other active adults need

0.64-0.91 grams/pound a day to optimize body composition, performance and recovery. Those training to increase muscle need to eat more protein. It’s beneficial to consume some protein before and after training to ensure adequate recovery.

Older than 50

In older adults low protein intake is associated with frailty, sarcopenia (reduced muscle mass), osteoporosis and poor physical function. Several authorities recommend that older adults consume at least 0.54-0.82 grams/pound. More is recommended based on health status, goals and activity level or if a person is recovering from injuries.

More benefits

A higher protein diet has been found to lower blood pressure, help fight diabetes and improve bone health. In addition, consuming more protein may help you feel full, maintain optimal body composition—leaner and more muscular, strengthen the immune system, manage body weight, promote a healthy metabolism and enhance athletic performance.

Since there is no evidence of harm and significant evidence of benefit, it’s better to err on the side of more protein rather than less. Do not be afraid to eat sufficient protein.

Carol Slager is a licensed pharmacist, author, blogger and health coach in Northwest Indiana. Follow her monthly in Get Healthy and at inkwellcoaching.com. Opinions expressed are the writer's.

