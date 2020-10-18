Build strong muscles and mental acuity with the right amount of protein

Imagine a big, juicy steak, grilled salmon, roasted chicken and fluffy omelet. These are all examples of protein rich foods. If they are on your list of favorites, you’ll be delighted to learn that you must consume protein to live.
What are proteins?
Proteins are made up of smaller molecules known as amino acids, the building blocks of life.
There are primarily two types of amino acids that make up dietary protein:
- Nonessential amino acids, which the body usually can make on its own
- Essential amino acids, which come from food.
If we don’t get enough of the essential amino acids, we may suffer from lethargy, weakness, muscle wasting, impaired healing, accelerated aging, osteoporosis, hair loss, heart problems, hormone imbalances, mood disorders, a weakened immune system, and more.
Protein can be found in all cells of the body and is the major structural component of all cells in the body, especially muscle.
How much do we need?
The amount of protein a person requires depends on his or her activity level, age, muscle mass, physique goals and state of health.
Recent studies show that healthy, sedentary adults need 0.54-0.82 grams of protein per pound or body mass, with 81-123 grams of protein/day optimal.
Athletes and other active adults need
0.64-0.91 grams/pound a day to optimize body composition, performance and recovery. Those training to increase muscle need to eat more protein. It’s beneficial to consume some protein before and after training to ensure adequate recovery.
Older than 50
In older adults low protein intake is associated with frailty, sarcopenia (reduced muscle mass), osteoporosis and poor physical function. Several authorities recommend that older adults consume at least 0.54-0.82 grams/pound. More is recommended based on health status, goals and activity level or if a person is recovering from injuries.
More benefits
A higher protein diet has been found to lower blood pressure, help fight diabetes and improve bone health. In addition, consuming more protein may help you feel full, maintain optimal body composition—leaner and more muscular, strengthen the immune system, manage body weight, promote a healthy metabolism and enhance athletic performance.
Since there is no evidence of harm and significant evidence of benefit, it’s better to err on the side of more protein rather than less. Do not be afraid to eat sufficient protein.
Carol Slager is a licensed pharmacist, author, blogger and health coach in Northwest Indiana. Follow her monthly in Get Healthy and at inkwellcoaching.com. Opinions expressed are the writer's.
