 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Build strong muscles and mental acuity with the right amount of protein
urgent
On the table

Build strong muscles and mental acuity with the right amount of protein

{{featured_button_text}}
Build strong muscles and mental acuity with the right amount of protein
Carrie Steinweg, File, The Times

Imagine a big, juicy steak, grilled salmon, roasted chicken and fluffy omelet. These are all examples of protein rich foods. If they are on your list of favorites, you’ll be delighted to learn that you must consume protein to live. 

What are proteins?

Proteins are made up of smaller molecules known as amino acids, the building blocks of life.

There are primarily two types of amino acids that make up dietary protein:

  • Nonessential amino acids, which the body usually can make on its own
  • Essential amino acids, which come from food.

If we don’t get enough of the essential amino acids, we may suffer from lethargy, weakness, muscle wasting, impaired healing, accelerated aging, osteoporosis, hair loss, heart problems, hormone imbalances, mood disorders, a weakened immune system, and more.

Protein can be found in all cells of the body and is the major structural component of all cells in the body, especially muscle.

How much do we need?

The amount of protein a person requires depends on his or her activity level, age, muscle mass, physique goals and state of health.

 Recent studies show that healthy, sedentary adults need  0.54-0.82 grams of protein per pound or body mass, with 81-123 grams of protein/day optimal.

Athletes and other active adults need 

0.64-0.91 grams/pound a day to optimize body composition, performance and recovery. Those training to increase muscle need to eat more protein. It’s beneficial to consume some protein before and after training to ensure adequate recovery.

Older than 50

In older adults low protein intake is associated with frailty, sarcopenia (reduced muscle mass), osteoporosis and poor physical function. Several authorities recommend that older adults consume at least 0.54-0.82 grams/pound. More is recommended based on health status, goals and activity level or if a person is recovering from injuries.

More benefits

A higher protein diet has been found to lower blood pressure, help fight diabetes and improve bone health. In addition, consuming more protein may help you feel full,  maintain optimal body composition—leaner and more muscular, strengthen the immune system, manage body weight, promote a healthy metabolism and enhance athletic performance.

Since there is no evidence of harm and significant evidence of benefit, it’s better to err on the side of more protein rather than less. Do not be afraid to eat sufficient protein.

Carol Slager is a licensed pharmacist, author, blogger and health coach in Northwest Indiana. Follow her monthly in Get Healthy and at inkwellcoaching.com. Opinions expressed are the writer's.

Menu tips

Breakfast

Oatmeal: Add nuts or nut butter and have a side of cottage cheese or Greek yogurt

Toast and coffee: Add a bit of turkey, ham, cheese or smoked salmon

Cold cereal with milk: Eat a hard-boiled egg on the side

Lunch

Soup: Add extra meat/chicken or cooked lentils; have a side of cottage cheese

Sandwich, wrap, or sub: Add extra meat/chicken or tuna/egg salad, along with extra veggies

Macaroni or quinoa salad: Add chicken or beef

Dinner

Tacos, burritos, fajitas: Add more chicken, seafood, beef, beans and veggies while reducing chips and less rice

Pasta: Add more meat, chicken or seafood or replace pasta with spaghetti squash to increase vegetable intake

Tossed salad: Add chicken, lean beef, seafood, cheese, hard-boiled eggs, or garbanzo beans (chickpeas)

Snacks

Yogurt. Start with high-protein Greek yogurt and add nuts or high-protein granola 

Chips and dip: Make a dip using cottage cheese or plain Greek yogurt as the base and try lentil chips. 

Protein bars

Apples, pears: Add nut butter or cheese slices

Recommended protein per meal

Because our bodies can store only so much protein at one time, it’s important to replenish it throughout the day.

A good rule is to include protein at each meal: One serving is typically the size of the palm of your hand. 

Women should consume one palm-size portion per meal and men two. This amount can be modified depending on needs but note how you feel and make necessary adjustments.

Calculating grams per pound per meal is too complicated for me. I use the palm method to determine a serving and typically eat four to five servings a day for an optimal intake of roughly 80-100 grams.

Protein packers

Good sources of protein are: 

  • Seafood
  • Dairy
  • Eggs
  • Poultry
  • Lean meat
  • Nuts
  • Peanuts
  • Beans
  • Quinoa
  • Buckwheat
  • Brown rice
  • Protein powders

Animal sources tend to contain higher amounts of proteins than plants, other than protein powders.

Measuring up

This is the approximate amount of food that equals one palm:

3 to 4 ounces cooked meat, fish, shellfish, poultry

1 cup Greek yogurt or cottage cheese

2 whole eggs

1 scoop protein powder

Note that these are average portion equivalents. Your palm size is the best approximate gauge for you, and the simplest way to get an idea of your protein consumption.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Satisfy your cravings

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+2
Community class helps pregnant women deal with diabetes
Health Care

Community class helps pregnant women deal with diabetes

Diabetes carries risk for mother and child, but proper management helps reduce the risks of miscarriages, stillbirths, cesarean deliveries, excessive fetal growth and newborn complications such as birth injuries and low glucose or blood sugar levels. A Diabetes and Pregnancy, an American Diabetes Association sanctioned class for expectant mothers at Community Hospital, can help moms-to-be navigate the condition.

Many factors play into when and how to potty train your child
Health Care

Many factors play into when and how to potty train your child

“My oldest was potty trained by the time she was 2 years old. We used the behavioral method — used M&M's, consistency, positive reinforcement, scheduled potty time. It was too easy.” The second oldest, on the other hand, didn't begin going to the bathroom on her own until she was 4 1/2.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Patio Pitmasters - Gordon Biffle of Big Daddy's BBQ

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts