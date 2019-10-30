Talented cooks displayed their creativity on the world stage during a recent contest of mega proportions.
The World Food Championships (WFC), considered the largest food contest in the world, descended on Dallas, Texas last week. Among competitors in the big contest were members of Team Indiana, which sent three team members to the WFC this year.
On the Team Indiana roster of chefs was Turon Cummings, a Whiting resident, who competed in the competition's Burger category. Cummings came in second in the World Burger Championship for his Bull Burger, which has a tropical twist.
"People eat with their eyes and I wanted to create something (that looked) different," said Cummings, who operates The Bull Grill food truck throughout the Region and the Chicago area.
Cummings, who's lived in Whiting for 10 years, grew up in Calumet Park, Illinois. He said he's loved to cook since he was a child.
"I've been cooking since I was 10 years old with my dad. To me, cooking is my passion. It's also a stress reliever," Cummings said.
The chef said being involved in the WFC was a great experience. Competition is something he definitely thrives on.
"It's addictive," Cummings said, about battling other chefs in a cooking atmosphere. "Once you enter a contest, you want to keep doing it. I can't wait to get in the ring. Food is a sport."
Prior to operating his food truck, Cummings worked at DePaul University in Chicago as a director of food operations. With his truck, he now does extensive catering for various companies, including Ivy Tech Community College and works at festivals and other events.
Cummings, who is married to Elizabeth, is the father of Turon Jr., Mia, Christian James and Anthony.
Cummings said he regularly enters food competitions of all types. In addition to Cummings, Team Indiana's Jennifer Norem of Knox came in second in the Bacon World Championship for her Southwest-inspired meatball taco. Chef Justin Miller placed seventh in the World Recipe Championship for a braised pork belly taco dish.
The World Food Championships will present its Final Table competition from May 8 to 10 in Indianapolis. For more information on the championships, visit worldfoodchampionships.com
The following is Cummings' recipe for The Bull Burger
The Bull Burger
The Bull Burger is 2 ground Brisket & Wagyu blend beef patties, Chipotle glazed Applewood smoked bacon, roasted pepper and collard green slaw, Provolone & Colby Jack cheese, fire roasted Ranch sauce, crispy fried onions. It's served on a Toasted Red Pinacolada Bun.
Beef Patties:
Mix both portions of meat together and gently form 2 1/3-pound patties.
Sauce:
In a small bowl, mix mayo, ranch, chipotle seasoning and set aside.
Chipotle Glazed Bacon:
Cook bacon slices until golden brown. Pour off some of the bacon grease and mix in Chipotle Sauce, brown sugar, lime juice and seasoning. While the bacon is still cooking, add the mixture to the pan and use a spoon to coat the bacon.
Slaw: Cut the roast peppers & onions. Set aside to cool.
In a separate bowl combine collard greens, jalapeno, oil, lime juice, cilantro, honey mustard, and roasted peppers and onion mix. Add salt & pepper to taste.
Put the burger together. Turon uses a pina colada bun but any bun may be used for the burger.