Diners looking for a good meal with their brew choices will find something to enjoy at Bulldog Brewing Company in Whiting.
Located on 119th Street, Bulldog Brewing is right in the middle of downtown Whiting. The pub/eatery features a comfortable setting to enjoy lunch or dinner or just a drink.
Bulldog's menu stars American fare, featuring burgers, sandwiches, full entrees, a good selection of appetizers and more.
The establishment's brew and spirits menu features its own microbrewed selections as well as other regional brews plus a variety of cocktails, wine and other beverages. On the pub's restaurant, it states its brews are "Good Beer. Crafted for hardworking people."
We visited Bulldog Brewing on a recent Monday for lunch. The pub wasn't too crowded so our visit was fairly relaxing and our meal was served promptly.
Our lunch choices that day were 'Ol Whiskey Salmon ($14) and Chicken Oscar ($11). The meal began with the Bulldog Beer Cheese Soup ($3 for a cup) and Broccoli Cheese Soup, which was the Soup of the Day. The brew choice was Down Time Wheat, which was a lighter selection.
The restaurant's Beer Cheese Soup is a hearty recipe with a distinct beer flavor. The salmon dish was served with a flavorful Wild Mushroom Risotto. Bulldog's Chicken Oscar was served with crab meat on top, asparagus and white wine Bearnaise sauce.
Among other menu items are Onion Ring Tower ($6); Bulldog Wings ($7 for six wings); Chef's Salad ($8); Sweet Potato Black Bean Burger ($9); Pub Reuben Sandwich ($9); Chorizo Flatbread ($12); Tuscan Panini ($8); Shrimp Tacos ($13); Pan Fried Perch ($18); Beef Tenderloin ($25); and more.
Guests won't go wrong visiting Bulldog. There are plenty of menu items to try. Brew options are always interesting, and the proprietors of this establishment believe in regular experimentation.