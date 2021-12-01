By any name, protein shakes offer an easy, nutritious meal in hectic times

Most of us know that it’s important to feed our bodies a variety of nutrients in some form or another throughout the day. The trick, especially when we feel a sense of overwhelm, is how to do that. Whether you feel your best when you eat two meals a day or three and a couple snacks, there are usually occasions when you are so pressed for time that you’re not sure how you’ll fit any food into your day.

Enter, the super shake, protein shake, smoothie, liquid nutrition. Call it what you will. It’s a meal in a glass that is made in short order, is nutritionally dense and travels well. This is a highly convenient way to stay nourished during your busiest, or laziest, days. When made right, it may even mimic a milkshake, one that does your body lots of good.

The ideal shake contains protein, veggies, fruits and healthy fats, similar to a plated meal. However, there are what I refer to as “degrees of shakes” that meet you where you are as well as consider the type of blending equipment you have. Any of the following options are better than starving and overeating at your next meal or grabbing some fast food that may not meet your nutritional needs.