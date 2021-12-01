By any name, protein shakes offer an easy, nutritious meal in hectic times

Most of us know that it’s important to feed our bodies a variety of nutrients in some form or another throughout the day. The trick, especially when we feel a sense of overwhelm, is how to do that. Whether you feel your best when you eat two meals a day or three and a couple snacks, there are usually occasions when you are so pressed for time that you’re not sure how you’ll fit any food into your day.
Enter, the super shake, protein shake, smoothie, liquid nutrition. Call it what you will. It’s a meal in a glass that is made in short order, is nutritionally dense and travels well. This is a highly convenient way to stay nourished during your busiest, or laziest, days. When made right, it may even mimic a milkshake, one that does your body lots of good.
The ideal shake contains protein, veggies, fruits and healthy fats, similar to a plated meal. However, there are what I refer to as “degrees of shakes” that meet you where you are as well as consider the type of blending equipment you have. Any of the following options are better than starving and overeating at your next meal or grabbing some fast food that may not meet your nutritional needs.
The simplest shake (I’m using this term interchangeably with smoothie, protein shake, liquid nutrition) consists of a protein serving in some liquid along with a few ice cubes to thicken and get it cold. If you only have a shaker cup, this will work well for you. Why is protein important? Protein helps with appetite control, muscle maintenance/growth, strength, immune function, energy and mood.
Begin by choosing your liquid (8-12 ounces): water, cow’s milk, iced green tea, unsweetened nut or other non-dairy milk. Next, select your protein powder: whey, casein, egg white, pea, rice, hemp, other or any combination. Whatever type of protein you select, make sure it tastes good and is easy for you to digest. If you travel and stay in a hotel, you can easily take your shaker cup, a plastic bag with a premeasured serving of your protein and mix with water and a few ice cubes. You have a simple breakfast or snack when needed.
A serving of protein for a shake is a minimum of 20-25 grams. Depending on your size and activity level, it may be around 50 grams. Check the number of grams per scoop of your protein to know how much you’re adding. You may get some protein from your liquid depending on what you choose.
Step it up by adding a handful or two of vegetables. You could add raw, roasted or canned varieties. Fresh spinach or other leafy greens work well in any flavor shake because you can’t taste them, and it’s easy to toss them in. Peeled, roasted beets can go in your chocolate shake. Canned or roasted sweet potato is a good addition to a vanilla shake. A serving of powdered greens supplement is another convenient way to incorporate veggies, especially when traveling.
Fruits tend to be easier and tastier for most people to incorporate. Add a handful or two of fresh or frozen blueberries, strawberries, apple, banana, mixed berries, cantaloupe, pear, mango, or pineapple. Canned or roasted pumpkin mixes well in a vanilla shake, with a touch of cinnamon. And cucumber is refreshing with iced green tea (Yes, pumpkin and cukes are fruits.)
I like to freeze my overripe bananas and add a half to my shake for a delicious texture.
A healthy fat makes your shake rich. Add 1 to 2 thumb-size portions to one shake serving. Choose from walnuts, almonds, cashews, pecans, peanut or other nut/seed butters, flax, hemp or chia seeds. The fat will help you stay full longer, as will the fiber from the fruits and vegetables. When adding vegetables, fruits and nuts, use a blender for a smooth and creamy product.
Additional ingredients such as plain Greek yogurt, coconut, dark chocolate, oats or cinnamon can be added to your shake or used as a garnish, depending on your needs and tastes. The beautiful thing about protein shakes is that you can experiment with mixing all sorts of flavors and ingredients or keep it quite simple and know you’re feeding your body well.
Carol Slager is a licensed pharmacist, author, blogger and health coach in Northwest Indiana. Follow her monthly in Get Healthy and at inkwellcoaching.com. Opinions expressed are the writer's.