Bygone buffets? Las Vegas casinos consider changing the menu

“I would assume that, once this threat passes, we will see a return to normalcy, buffets being no different,” Rogers said.

Dominique Bertolone, a food and beverage executive at MGM Resorts International, said his company’s plan to serve a variety of foods in one eatery would remain the same. It would just have a different look and feel.

“We might still call them buffets but we will be serving you,” he said. “You’ll have the chef behind the line and if you want a slice of prime rib and mashed potatoes, he’ll do that and hand you the plate.”

Contursi said it’s possible Las Vegas could take the buffet to the “next level,” putting a new spin on an old favorite.

We could see buffets 2.0, where there’s a chef-interactive station,” Contursi said. “You could be talking about more of a dinner-and-a-show experience. It could be an elevated experience where you’re not grouped in a long line next to other buffet patrons.”

In any case, food will remain an integral part of the Las Vegas experience, Contursi said.