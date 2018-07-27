There'll be additional excitement of the culinary kind at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago this weekend.
The White Sox, Chef Joe Flamm of Cafe Spiaggia and Levy Restaurants will bring a Cafe Spiaggia Pop-Up to the Chicago ballpark from July 27 to 29.
The pop-up, featuring a special menu created by Flamm and Levy Restaurants, will highlight a few specialty dishes.
"It's just a fun opportunity to mix some other food in the ballpark (setting)," said Flamm, who is a "Top Chef" champ. The pop-up will be located in the Revolution Brewing #SoxSocial Tap Room. "We'll get to show fans something different."
"I've been a lifelong Sox fan," said Flamm, who grew up on Chicago's Southwest Side.
The chef said he's done pop-up restaurants before and they are a fun opportunity to showcase one's food offerings.
Items to be showcased on the menu at the Cafe Spiaggia Pop-Up are an Italian Pork Sandwich with roasted pork belly, shaved thin and dipped in pork jus, then topped with giardiniera on a French hoagie roll; Sausage 'n' Peppers, featuring grilled Nduja artisans spicy sausage braised in Revolution beer with peppers and onions; and Castagnoles, which are fried doughnuts tossed in powdered sugar.
About his time on Season 15 of "Top Chef," Flamm said "It wasn't like anything else. The opportunity to get to cook with the other chefs was special."