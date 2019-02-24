There’s a bright spot for all you weary souls who have braved the Polar Vortex — Savor the South Shore Restaurant Weeks.
Indulge in comforting dishes at a discounted prices during this 14-day event showcasing some of the amazing eateries in the Region. A diverse variety of ethnic cuisines is offered, and everything from casual bites to gourmet fare is available with special fixed-price meals, most of them with three courses.
“The two-week promotion, Savor the South Shore, started in 2015. We are excited to announce more than 30 restaurants are partnering with us this year,” said Erika Dahl, director of communications with the South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority.
“Savor the South Shore was designed to increase visitation at area restaurants during a normally slow season. It's the perfect opportunity for both residents and visitors to experience something new or different at a discounted price," she said.
Detailed menus are available online at alongthesouthshore.com/savor. No coupons are needed for the special pricing — just ask your server about the special offerings for Savor the South Shore, which continues thru March 3.
Twincade in Griffith, a fun retro arcade, eatery and bar, is one of the new spots participating this year. Its $17 three-course meal begins with choice of spinach and artichoke dip or millionaire dip as a starter. Millionaire dip is made with brie cream, truffle oil and rosemary. Second-course options are the brisket tacos or any of the wood-fired pizzas.
“Our brisket is smoked in-house slow and low for 18 hours," said Rachel Conn, kitchen manager at Twincade.
“All of our pizzas are wood-fired and are Neopolitan-style. We prepare all of our toppings fresh in-house, and Twincade carries a wide variety of premium ingredients to choose from. We have 15 unique specialty pizzas to cater to any palate.”
To finish off your meal, you can choose from a Liège Waffle Sundae (house-made with pearl sugar and topped with ice cream, caramel, Heath pieces and whipping cream), or the house-made brownie sundae.
Chrissie Navarro works at Twincade, where she highly recommends the wood-fired Neopolitan-Style pizza. “The Bourbon Bomb is my favorite,” she said. It's topped with fig bourbon glaze, elotes (Mexican corn on the cob), pickled red onions, cheese mix and smoked brisket.
Delicious variety of cuisines in the Region
Navarro also frequents several of the restaurants participating in Savor the South Shore Restaurant Weeks, including Montego Bay, Sage, Bartlett’s Fish Camp, Asparagus and Captain’s House. “Captain’s House is a hidden gem,” she said. “It’s definitely the most unique restaurant in the Region.”
Captain’s House is participating for the third year. The seafood spot in the heart of Gary’s Miller neighborhood is in its fifth year of business with plans to grow — five franchise locations are in the works in NWI and beyond. Owner/Chef Angela McCrovitz said that Savor the South Shore helps introduce new customers to the restaurant.
“It’s been wonderful for us,” said McCrovitz. “We’re kind of a destination spot, anyways, and there are so many foodies in Northwest Indiana that look forward to restaurant weeks to go from place to place and experience it.”
McCrovitz said they’re also encouraging diners to return more than once during the two-week span.
“If they dine three times during the two weeks, the fourth meal is free,” she said. It’s called the “All Aboard Passport” and applies to every person dining at the table. “We want them to try different dishes that no one else has done before,” she said.
Captain’s House is offering two different menus — one for lunch and one for dinner. Lunch is $15 and options include their famous lobster roll, a Surf N Turf Burger (prime rib burger with sautéed portobella mushroom cap, caramelized onions, melted Swiss and lobster salad on a brioche bun with remoulade), and a vegetarian black bean burger. Each comes with chips, potato salad, cookie and a choice of gelato.
For the $22 dinner, you start with a deconstructed Caesar salad or lobster bisque, salmon wellington for an entree and a dessert.
Captain’s House is one of Phil Patterson’s favorite Northwest Indiana eateries. Patterson frequently dines out and administers a Facebook page called Phil’s Phoodie Phinds, which focuses on dining out in the Region and has more than 3,000 members.
Other favorites he recommends trying out during Savor the South Shore are Sage, Gamba, Asparagus and Bartlett’s Fish Camp. “All five stand out to me because of the service and dedication to what they do,” he said.
Longtime favorites up their game, too
Nicole Bissonnette, owner of Bartlett’s Fish Camp in Michigan City, said you’ll find something for everyone on their menu. She’s offering four courses for two people for $60 during Savor the South Shore, which she said will enable guests to taste multiple items.
“It’s always great to participate in a collective effort to get guests out to support local, independently owned restaurants," she said. “South Shore Convention & Visitors Authority always works hard to support businesses in the Region, and we are proud to participate in hopes of introducing Fish Camp to new patrons.”
Bissonette said that although the bridge leading to their restaurant is closed for repairs, “we’ve had an outpouring of support from people in the community who have taken the detour to enjoy our hospitality, craft cocktails and fresh seafood.”
Asparagus, an Asian fusion restaurant and lounge in Merrillville is a longtime favorite of Region diners. It's among the restaurants that uses Savor the South Shore as not just a way to draw people in for a discounted meal, but also to introduce them to some of the overlooked specialties that don’t get as much foodie love as they should.
“I tried to pick items that people aren't so aware of here at Asparagus, so they could try them and see how great they are,” said General Manager Kate Witte.
“One of my favorite lunch items is the bo luc lac salad, which is a steak and mango salad. It isn't ordered too often, but when it is it is a huge hit.”
Other favorites she has included are the Saffion shrimp, a saffron shrimp named after the owner’s son; the Grand Mariner beef stew, which has been a menu staple since 2007; and the baked oyster appetizer, which Witte described as “like oysters Rockefeller, but with an Asian twist.” The three-course lunch menu is $30 and four-course dinner is $50. "It's a lot of food and can be shared," she said.
Lisa McGee, of Highland, is a vegetarian and appreciates the wide selection at menu items at Asparagus. “They have the best pad Thai and avocado crispy rolls,” she said. She said she also loves Cafe Borgia, another participating restaurant. “We love the Italian cuisine there,” she said.
Brett Brashier, owner of Doc’s Smokehouse in Dyer (which also has locations in Milwaukee and Mokena), looks forward to Savor the South Shore each year, not just as a restaurant owner, but also as a diner.
“We think it’s a fantastic way to get people out to see some of the great restaurants in the Region,” he said. “My wife and I tend to go out and try some new ones, too."
Each year, Brashier said they try to do something a little different and put something on the plate that people may not have tried before, or something new they’re introducing.
One item offered in the $20 three-course meal is the L.A. Caviar, which he described as a black-eyed pea salsa served with crackers, a traditional snack he enjoyed growing up in Birmingham, Alabama (the L.A. stands for “lower Alabama). The entree is a two-meat platter of pulled pork and chicken legs with choice of two sides.
“We’re trying to expand on our wings. The legs have the same flavor, but with more meat on the bone,” he said. They are currently available only on Mondays, but depending on how they go over during Savor the South Shore, they may find a permanent place on the menu.
Fahrenheit Two-Twelve will be a participating restaurant this year for the third time.
“We think it's a fantastic idea to get new customers in during these winter months where all of us need to get out of the house, especially since we have had a delightful, polar vortex type of winter,” said General Manager Missy Gleason.
“The program drums up business for local restaurants by inviting customers to try something new that they normally wouldn't order.” Pricing for lunch is $25.99 and dinner is $43.99. The meal is for two people with a shared appetizer, two entrees and a dessert.