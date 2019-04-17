For Easter, our favorite sweets often take the form of eggs and bunnies. Whether it's chocolate, caramel, licorice or various other confections, candy fans look for specialty sweets for the Easter holiday.
At Fannie May, the popular candy retailer, chocolate eggs are among the favorite confections requested for Easter baskets and holiday candy buffets.
We visited Fannie May in Schererville recently to see what the big sellers are in the manufacturer's confectionery collection.
The shop was having a special tasting of its Easter eggs. Shoppers who visited during the afternoon on a recent Thursday could taste everything from Green May Cream Eggs and Pink Confection Fruit & Nut Cream Eggs to Dark Chocolate Vanilla Buttercream Eggs and more.
"Our cream eggs are very coveted," said Alexis Greenwood, manager of the Schererville Fannie May in the Crossroads Shopping Center, off Indianapolis Boulevard.
Fannie May, which had its beginnings in 1920 in Chicago, currently has nine cream eggs available. In addition to Green May, Pink Confection and Dark Chocolate Vanilla Buttercream are Yellow Buttercream; Milk Chocolate Vanilla Buttercream; Milk Chocolate Fruit and Nut; Trinidads; Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter and Milk Chocolate Pixies.
"Every year we do an egg tasting," the manager said.
Greenwood, who's worked at the Schererville location for seven years, said while Christmas is the most popular candy holiday at the store, Easter comes in second.
"The Fruit and Nut Cream Eggs are one of the most popular," Greenwood said, adding that Peanut Butter and the Buttercream renditions follow closely in popularity. Greenwood said popular selections vary by location.
According to Greenwood, various flavors are often introduced from time to time. The company previously had a maple nut egg that is no longer available.
During the Fannie May egg tasting event, the eggs were cut into four pieces, allowing customers to get a good taste of the candy. This writer rated the Milk Chocolate Vanilla Buttercream a favorite. The Green May Cream Egg, which was described as a "milk chocolate center drenched in creamy pastel coating," came in second.
Greenwood said loyal Fannie May customers' love of the company's candy comes down to tradition.
"There's a lot of tradition" here at Fannie May, Greenwood said. She said parents and grandparents carry the tradition of buying candy Easter eggs through the generations.
Besides the special tasting of chocolate eggs for Easter, Fannie May regularly has tastings on the first and third Thursdays of the month.
For Easter, in addition to chocolate eggs, Fannie May also has an assortment of bunnies, pastel mint meltaways and other confections. Visit fanniemay.com for more information.
Eloise is A&E Editor and a food, entertainment and features writer for The Times, subjects she has covered for over two decades in and around the Region. She was the youngest of eight in a Chicago household filled with fantastic cooks and artists.
