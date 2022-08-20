Cantaloupe, honeydew and watermelon are cool, refreshing and action-packed

Summer in the Midwest is the sweetest corn on the cob, kids and grownups running through sprinklers and ice-cold watermelon that drips on your white T-shirt as you savor every juicy bite.

Watermelon, honeydew and cantaloupe are the most well-known of the more than 40 varieties of melons. According to the “My Indiana Home” seasonal produce calendar, locally grown melons make their appearance from July through October.

Watermelon

Besides being sweet, juicy and fun to eat, watermelon has only 46 calories per cup. It contains a good amount of vitamin A, vitamin C and potassium. Watermelon is most famous for its high content of lycopene, a powerful antioxidant responsible for its red color. Lycopene is linked to reduced risk of cancer, heart disease and age-related eye disorders.

Glycemic index is high, ranging from 72-80. However, since watermelon is relatively low in carbs, a serving should not have a major effect on blood sugar. This is especially the case if you have it following a meal of protein, fat and fiber, as they help slow carb digestion.

Since all melons have such a high water content (about 90%) and contain potassium, they’re excellent choices for helping maintain healthy blood pressure levels. They also help you stay hydrated on hot summer days.

To choose the tastiest watermelon, it should feel heavy for its size, which means it contains lots of water and is nice and ripe. Choose one of average size that is more round than long. (The round ones are “girl” melons and are sweeter.) The color should be deep green, dull instead of shiny and its tail should be dry. It should also have a creamy yellow patch where it sat on the ground. The more creamy yellow the patch, the better.

Watermelon tip: Freeze cubed melon and use it in your drinks instead of ice. National Watermelon Day was Aug. 3, making a month-long celebration deliciously appropriate.

Cantaloupe

I’ve often wondered what the difference is between cantaloupe and muskmelon. Cantaloupes are muskmelons. Muskmelon is a category that also includes honeydew, Persian melon and Santa Claus melon.

One cup of cubed cantaloupe has only 53 calories, contains 106% of the vitamin A daily requirement and 95% of vitamin C. These high numbers put cantaloupe a bit higher on the health scale than honeydew. It’s also a good source of potassium and folate. Cantaloupe provides a rich source of antioxidant flavonoids, making it a potential cancer fighter. Other benefits include reduced inflammation, increased immunity, eye and skin protection, skin health, hydration and digestive aid.

To choose a ripe melon, look for one that is creamy, light-yellow orange with little to no green. It should be symmetrical and feel heavy, a sign that it will be juicy from lots of water. Ripe cantaloupe smells sweet. It’s best to eat it within three days of purchasing for the freshest taste. Store cut cantaloupe in the fridge.

Cantaloupe tips: Add a few chunks to your smoothie or an arugula salad. Add thin slices of ripe melon to a glass of ice water a refreshing treat.

Honeydew

Another muskmelon, honeydew provides health benefits similar to those of cantaloupe. One cup of honeydew has 60 calories, 51% vitamin C daily requirement and 11% of potassium. This tasty melon also contains fiber, folate and vitamin B6.

To find a sweet one, shake it. If you hear and feel the seeds inside jiggling around, you’ve got a winner. The rind should be smooth, waxy and bright, creamy yellow in color. It should also smell like fragrant flowers. Find the blossom end, opposite to where it was attached to the vine. Press it with your thumb and it should have a little give.

Honeydew tips: Serve sliced honeydew with cottage cheese or Greek yogurt for breakfast. Blend honeydew (or cantaloupe) with ice to make a hydrating drink full of fiber and electrolytes.

Before cutting all melons, wash them under water and gently scrub the exterior with a brush to remove soil or any contamination. If you enjoy all types of melons, rotating them is the perfect way to benefit from each variety and add pizzazz to many of your favorite drinks and salads.

Carol Slager is a licensed pharmacist, author, blogger and health coach in Northwest Indiana. Follow her monthly in Get Healthy and at inkwellcoaching.com. Opinions expressed are the writer's.