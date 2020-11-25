 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cars line up for miles for Tyler Perry Atlanta food giveaway

Cars line up for miles for Tyler Perry Atlanta food giveaway

{{featured_button_text}}
Perry

Filmmaker/actor Tyler Perry, known for the "Madea" films, appears during a ceremony honoring him with with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Oct. 1, 2019, in Los Angeles.

 Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Thousands of people jammed roads for miles in Atlanta on Sunday to try to get boxes of food and gift cards donated by entertainer Tyler Perry.

Tyler Perry Studios said they had enough boxes of canned vegetables and $25 gift cards for 5,000 families to drive through and pick up.

The studio said it was out of food by 10 a.m. Sunday.

The line started forming Saturday and at one point stretched for 5 miles (8 kilometers) south of downtown Atlanta, media outlets reported.

Volunteers in protective equipment were handing out the food and gift cards.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Satisfy your cravings

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

These meal options will make your Thanksgiving easier

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts