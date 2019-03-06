Whether you have a taste for a Mexican-style breakfast, lunch or dinner, consider visiting Casa Blanca in East Chicago.
The eatery, which dates back to the '70s, features a solid menu of Latin favorites as well as a pleasant atmosphere.
Casa Blanca's interior is akin to a Spanish Courtyard. Its decor is colorful with pink, white and rustic hues. Various pictures are part of the decorations. Music frequently plays in the background as customers dine.
Located on Indianapolis Boulevard, near Chicago Avenue, the restaurant is fairly large and also has banquet facilities. Many weddings, quinceaneras, birthdays parties and other celebrations are frequently held on the premises.
Breakfast, lunch and dinner offerings are available at Casa Blanca all day.
We visited on a recent Tuesday morning and had a taste for breakfast, although we could have ordered a plate of tacos, chiles rellenos or bistek if desired.
We ordered Huevos Rancheros (a popular egg dish, priced at $6.95) and the Mexican Hot Chocolate ($3.50). The Huevos dish came with three eggs on a tortilla, beans, rice and salad. The hot chocolate is made fresh at the eatery from actual chocolate.
Among other items starring on the menu are quesadillas; chilaquiles, which are strips of corn tortillas served in a cheese/sauce blend; fajitas; carne con chile; chicken and mole; enchiladas suizas; carne asada; menudo; shrimp cocktail; seafood soup; and more.
Customers interested in trying assorted cocktails can order a variety of drinks at Casa Blanca's full bar. The eatery's bar stars everything from margaritas, sangria, various other cocktails, beer and wine.