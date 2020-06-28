Caterers, grocers dish up plenty of ideas to make food the life of the party

Pair the burgers with all-natural, no preservative buns from the Strack & Van Til bakery or choose its new Pretzilla pretzel rolls.

At Annie’s Eats Carry-Out and Catering, a smoked meat emporium in Bloomington, Ill., co-owner Annie Clem says that during this pandemic it's had to rethink how it does catering.

“Pre-pandemic we catered a lot of large events for churches, schools and more,” she notes. “Now we’re cooking for smaller weddings, companies that want to feed their employees and of course, our carry-out business is good.”

Annie’s carries a large menu of smoked meats including pulled pork, pulled chicken, wings, rib tips, sausage, Baltimore pit beef (like a roast beef sandwich), prime rib, turkey and its award-winning smoked brisket. Clem says her husband and co-owner, Kenny Clem, participates in grilling and smoking competitions and has brought home a slew of blue ribbons.

“All of our products, including rubs and sauces are homemade and have all won awards,” she says. "With our delicious catered dishes, you can have a wonderful barbecue, set it up like you made it yourself and not have to do the work.”