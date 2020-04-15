Celeb chefs unite to feed hungry, help bleeding restaurants

“When you hang out with generous, philanthropist warlords like Jose Andres, all you want to do is go bigger, go better," said Fieri, who cooked alongside Andres during last year's California wildfires.

In the early days of the outbreak, Fieri, the TV host of “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," also wanted to do more. He bought $50,000 in gift cards to support local restaurants. He sent dozens of personalized videos to CEOs from big food companies seeking donations.

His Restaurant Employee Relief Fund quickly raised $10 million, with a goal of raising $100 million, to offer $500 grants for laid-off workers. The first checks were handed out last week.

“As diners, we’re always the ones asking restaurants for help. … We ask the servers to take special care of our tables, the bartenders to listen to our stories and the bussers to clean up our messes," Fieri said. He described the program as “a big warm blanket, as if to say, ‘Hey, we got you. It’s our turn to help you for once.’"

Ray announced a $4 million donation Tuesday from her two charities. Half will go to feeding and nutritional programs, including World Central Kitchen. The other half will support animal rescue, feeding and veterinary programs.