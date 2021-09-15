Celebrate Asian Moon Festival: YouYu Noodle Bar offers special holiday pastries

Chung's favorite Moon Cakes are the traditional.

"I always liked the classic ones. But I like trying the new flavors," he said, adding he's adventurous when it comes to food.

Moy said YouYu will be offering the traditional cakes as well as various other flavors including pineapple, mango and guava.

Moy, who grew up in Chicago, said her parents passed down the tradition of celebrating the Asian Moon Fest in their family. "It's kind of like our Thanksgiving," she said adding the celebration also showcases a love of the culture and of food.

In addition to the special Moon Cakes, guests will have the opportunity to enjoy dishes from YouYu's menu, which features assorted rice and noodle dishes, soups and other entrees.

Chung said the restaurant's menu is really an "upscale" take on many Asian street food specialties. Guests will find everything from Curry Singapore Noodle and Beef & Black Pepper Sauce to Kung Pao Chicken, Shrimp Pad Thai, Crispy Shrimp Spring Rolls, Three Cup Chicken and more on the menu.

The chef, who was born in China, said he was always interested in cooking.

"I learned from my grandmother. She did a lot of cooking," Chung said.