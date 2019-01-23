It was a night dedicated to culinary talent, good food and dedication to an art.
The American Culinary Federation Chefs of Northwest Indiana met Monday for the organization's annual Chef of the Year Award Dinner and Reception. More than 40 chefs and food fans gathered at Jack Binion's Steak at Horseshoe Casino in Hammond for the awards dinner which starred a multi-course meal by Jack Binion's Steak and Horseshoe Casino executive chef Josh Barth.
"I feel honored to be able to give these awards to the members of our chapter who have worked so hard with all the events we do," said Cheryl Molenda, president of the ACF Chefs of Northwest Indiana chapter.
During the event, the Chef of the Year Award and Student Culinarian Award were given out as well as other chef certificates for excellence.
The Northwest Indiana chapter of ACF Chefs got its start in 1995 when chef Muhammad Siddiqui and chef Debra Ward thought it was important to establish a chapter in Northwest Indiana "between Chicago and South Bend, and north of Indianapolis." The group formed and had its first meeting in January of 1996. Chef Jim Galligan was the group's first president.
The head group, The American Culinary Federation Inc., was founded in 1929. It's described as "a professional organization for chefs and cooks," as its website acfchefs.org states.
"We are an organization based on promoting the professional image of American chefs worldwide through education of culinarians at all levels," the website states.
Winner of this year's Chef of the Year Award was Jennie Miller, executive pastry chef at Jack Binion's and Horseshoe Casino. Hammond resident Jade Diaz was presented with the Student Culinarian Award. Jade, who studied at Ivy Tech, operates the business Always Sonny Custom Cakes.
"I'm excited about this," said Diaz. "I started in 2012 as a student at Ivy Tech," she said, adding her specialty was baking/pastry. Diaz also studied under Chef of the Year winner Miller and other Ivy Tech instructors.
Miller said she was also honored to get the Chef of the Year Award. "I'm usually hiding in the background," she said with a laugh. Miller, who lives in Valparaiso, is originally from Princeton, Illinois.
Chef Barth of Horseshoe Casino provided a lavish dinner for the chefs. A variety of appetizers preceded a dinner featuring Roasted Sunchoke Soup; Charred Brussels and Serrano Ham Salad; Pan Seared Crispy Sea Bass; 14 Day Dry Aged Berkshire Bone-In Pork Tenderloin; and Wagyu Eye of Ribeye. A White Chocolate Dessert, created by Miller, featured Mango Cremeux, Coconut Dacquoise and Passion Fruit Foam.
The ACF Chefs of Northwest Indiana often work with various groups and charities in creating meals for different events including Meals on Wheels, the Tri Kappa Home and Kitchen Tours and Tasting, March of Dimes and Nazareth Home, among many others. The next Meals on Wheels event the chefs will work with will be held March 10 at Avalon Manor.
For more information on the local chapter and the parent organization, visit acfchefsofnorthwestindiana.org or acfchefs.org