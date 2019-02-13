Restaurant fans can explore the eclectic culinary landscape of Northwest Indiana during a popular upcoming gastronomic event.
Savor the South Shore - Restaurant Weeks event begins Feb. 18 and continues through March 3 throughout the Region. More than 20 restaurants will be in the spotlight when South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority presents the promotion highlighting various lunch and dinner menus.
"The concept for restaurant weeks for any community is that restaurants and visitors can offer and sample something new," said Erika Dahl, director of communications for South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority.
Dahl said Savor the South Shore allows restaurateurs from the area to "think of creative new dishes" and expose their menus and eateries to diners from around the Region.
Savor the South Shore began in 2015. It offers a way for people to enjoy the varied culinary selections in the Region and to enjoy lunch or dinner out at a new or favorite restaurant. Dahl said feedback through the years has been positive. "And we have a lot of repeat restaurants returning," she added.
New restaurants, she explained, are added every year. Restaurateurs may also join the promotion after it's begun. They can visit the website alongthesouthshore.com/savor to obtain information about the promotion and how to get involved.
Participating restaurants will offer specially priced menus featuring some of their popular and signature items during the annual event.
During the celebration of favorite food and beverage selections, specials are offered in 3-course pairings. Guests choose one item from an appetizer section, entree and dessert. Dahl said most restaurants will offer a 3-course pairing menu but they can vary their meal offerings however they would like. Diners may also visit the website to find out specifically what their restaurant of choice will be offering on the Savor menu.
When visiting designated restaurants, diners need only ask for the Savor menu.
In addition to the website, guests may get information on Savor the South Shore at facebook.com/SavorSouthShore and through the VIP Text List by texting "Savor" to 36000 (standard text rates apply).
The following are restaurants participating in Savor the South Shore this year:
Asparagus Restaurant, Merrillville
Byway Brewing, Hammond
Cafe Borgia, Munster
Captain's House, Gary
Cooper's Hawk Winery and Restaurant, Merrillville
DOC’s Smokehouse and Craft Bar, Dyer
El Taco Real, Hammond
Fahrenheit Two-Twelve, Crown Point
Farmhouse Restaurant, Fair Oaks
Fenwick Farms Brewing, Rensselaer
Fiddlehead Restaurant, Michigan City
Freddy’s Steakhouse, Hammond
Gamba Ristorante, Merrillville
Majestic Chop House, Gary
Montego Bay Grille, Hobart
New Oberpflalz Brewing, Griffith
Patrick’s Grille, Michigan City
Pikk’s Tavern, Valparaiso
Pokro Brewing, Griffith
Rudy's BBQ Shack, Valparaiso
Sage Restaurant, Valparaiso
Tavern on Main, Crown Point
Teibel’s Restaurant, Schererville
Timbrook Kitchens, Munster
Twincade, Griffith
There may be others joining the Savor list as the promotion continues.