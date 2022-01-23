Celebrating restaurants: Savor the South Shore begins this week

Becerra said more than 30 restaurants are scheduled to participate in the promotion.

"We have restaurants from Lake, Porter, LaPorte and Jasper counties," she said.

She said a good selection of restaurants return for the event, and they always get new ones to join as well. So area diners always have a great pool of restaurants to choose from in Savor the South Shore.

In addition to dining in the restaurants, many of the eateries will also have carryout options available. Diners should call their restaurants of choice prior to visiting with questions on what they'll be offering.

Becerra said feedback for Savor the South Shore has been favorable through the years.

"People really like it," she said.

More than 20 restaurants have already signed up to participate and Becerra said restaurateurs may sign up throughout the promotion. Menus may be submitted at the website savorthesouthshore.com or southshorecva.com. Diners may also visit the websites for more information on the promotion and to see the list of participating restaurants.

The following restaurants are among the eateries participating in Savor the South Shore.