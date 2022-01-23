Celebrating restaurants: Savor the South Shore begins this week

Food fans can delight in a favorite culinary event scheduled to begin this week in the Region.
Savor the South Shore Restaurant Weeks begin Monday and continue to Feb. 6. Local restaurant fans will have the opportunity to visit eclectic restaurants in the area throughout the special event.
"We offer a lot of variety in restaurants," said Heather Becerra, chief marketing officer for South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority, which is presenting Savor the South Shore. "There are many different restaurants throughout the Region, including everything from great BBQ, high end restaurants, breweries and Asian fusion."
Becerra said past restaurant weeks took place closer to Valentine's Day, but they've decided to offer the event in January and into the first week of February since this is a period where not much is going on in the marketplace.
"This is a time where not too many people are getting out and pockets may be drained from the holidays," Becerra said.
With Savor the South Shore, diners can enjoy special meals at favorite or new restaurants at a special promotional price. Restaurants will offer special three-course meals and other discounts throughout Savor the South Shore.
Savor the South Shore debuted in 2015, allowing food fans a way to visit favorite restaurants or try new eateries during the cold weather season, which has traditionally been a slower time for the restaurant business.
Becerra said more than 30 restaurants are scheduled to participate in the promotion.
"We have restaurants from Lake, Porter, LaPorte and Jasper counties," she said.
She said a good selection of restaurants return for the event, and they always get new ones to join as well. So area diners always have a great pool of restaurants to choose from in Savor the South Shore.
In addition to dining in the restaurants, many of the eateries will also have carryout options available. Diners should call their restaurants of choice prior to visiting with questions on what they'll be offering.
Becerra said feedback for Savor the South Shore has been favorable through the years.
"People really like it," she said.
More than 20 restaurants have already signed up to participate and Becerra said restaurateurs may sign up throughout the promotion. Menus may be submitted at the website savorthesouthshore.com or southshorecva.com. Diners may also visit the websites for more information on the promotion and to see the list of participating restaurants.
The following restaurants are among the eateries participating in Savor the South Shore.
• Aftermath Cidery & Winery in Valparaiso
• Asparagus Restaurant in Merrillville
• Blockhead Beerworks in Valparaiso
• Brick House Bar and Grill in Hobart
• Byway Brewing in Hammond
• Ciao Bella in Schererville
• Doc's Smokehouse in Dyer
• Goblin & the Grocer in Beverly Shores
• The Farmhouse Restaurant at Fair Oaks Farms
• Fenwick Farms Brewing in Rensselaer
• Flamingo Pizza in Miller
• Fuzzyline Brewery in Highland
• Gamba Ristorante in Merrillville
• Hard Rock Cafe in Gary
• Lighthouse Restaurant in Cedar Lake
• Madison Rose B&B in Merrillville
• The Mason Jar in Lowell
• Patrick's Grille in Michigan City
• Ricochet Tacos in Crown Point
• 18th Street Brewery in Gary