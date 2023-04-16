Laura Kurella is paying homage to Northwest Indiana in her latest book.

Kurella, a Whiting native, has just released "Midwest Morsels: Memorable Recipes and Reflections." The book pays tribute to the recipes, restaurants and history of the Calumet Region as well as Michigan and stories of her family and their recipes.

"This has basically been a life project," said Kurella, about the book. "It's really been a lifetime in the making. I've had it formulated in my head for years."

Kurella, who currently resides in Northern Michigan, is a food columnist, cookbook author and contributor to The Food Channel as well as a recipe developer who's won a variety of food and recipe competitions.

The author, who is celebrating her 20th anniversary as a food columnist, said her book was originally going to be centered around her memories surrounding her food writing career. But monumental happenings in her family changed the course of the project.

"My sister Nancy passed away in 2020. That started a conversation between my siblings about mortality," she said. Kurella said they also talked about her doing a project which would talk a bit about their family recipes and the food culture of the Region.

After her oldest sister Jeanne then passed away in 2022, Kurella said her ideas definitely changed about the book she was setting out to write.

"After Jeanne died, I said OK. I need to do this," she said.

She said the book features a variety of Eastern European "old family recipes as a way to preserve them" as well.

The book not only honors her siblings and other family members but pays tribute to the food and restaurants from the Region.

Kurella said she hopes the book "brings more flavor" to people's lives. In the book, readers will also find "stories of great places (restaurants) that used to exist" and some that are still around in the Region.

The author wants to "celebrate the Region and the flavors the Region is known for."

In "Midwest Morsels, readers will find a variety of recipes including Mom's "Old Country" Droby; Kurella's Easy Kugel; Mom's Amazing Ribs; Jeanne's Savory Slow-Cooked Pot Roast (Stew); Nancy's Tempting Strawberry Turnovers; and more.

In the Calumet Region Cuisine chapter, Kurella talks about eateries such as Center Lounge, Spiccia's, Condes Restaurant, Phil Smidt's, Vogel's, Giovanni's, House of Pizza, Miner Dunn and others. She also includes recipes of dishes that are inspired by the restaurant fare of Region eateries.

As a bonus, the end chapter offers some tips from Kurella about entering and winning food contests.

Kurella will be celebrating the release of her cookbook with an event in the Region this month.

Kurella's "hometown" book release event will be held at 2:30 p.m. April 23 at Studio 659, 1413 119th St., Whiting. The event is free but attendees can reserve tickets at Eventbrite.com/e/laura-kurella-tickets. The event will feature a meet and greet with the author, tasting samples and raffle prizes.

Visit laurakurella.com to learn more about the writer.