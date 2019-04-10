Walking into Center Lounge & Restaurant in Whiting, one gets the feeling that you're entering a Cheers-type of establishment.
If you enter from the front off 119th Street, you walk right into the bar area. There are booths in the front as well as table seating in the larger room in back.
We visited Center Lounge on a recent Monday night. The restaurant was filled with people who were enjoying Monday Trivia Night festivities. A game host asked questions while teams wrote down their answers. Retro music also played in the background in between each trivia question segment.
There was definitely a relaxed setting that evening in Center Lounge as diners and trivia guests conversed and laughed while trying to figure out answers.
Guests ordered everything from the restaurant's popular chicken wings to sandwiches and assorted appetizers.
Our dinner that night began with an order of Sweet Cheese Pierogi ($3.25 for 4) followed by the Cheesy Beef sandwich ($6).
The Sweet Cheese Pierogi was an excellent choice for an appetizer. The Polish specialty was a flavorful treat that was perfectly fried and had a good amount of cheese as the filling. The Cheesy Beef sandwich was a large portion filled with a hefty serving of beef which was topped with melted cheese. The sandwich is served with chips, a pickle and peppers. Guests may order fries and coleslaw with the sandwich for $1.25 extra.
Among other items on the menu are Waffle Fries ($3.50); Deep Fried Ravioli ($4); Fried Macaroni and Cheese ($3.75); Juicy Lucy Burger ($5.75); Grilled Chicken ($4.50); Lake Perch Sandwich ($5.25); Hot Beef, Open Faced with Mashed Potatoes ($6.50); Baked Ham and Cheese ($4.75); and more.
The restaurant has Wednesday Lunch Specials from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Friday Dinner Specials from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Lunch and dinner specials include seafood dishes such as Jumbo Shrimp; Frog Legs; Scallops, Boneless Lake Perch; and more.
Center Lounge also offers a Children's Menu with items such as Mini Pizza; Shrimp Basket and Fries; Grilled Cheese and Fries and other dishes.