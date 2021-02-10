 Skip to main content
Cheers to Valentine's Day: Region restaurants offer special holiday meals
When it comes to Valentine's Day, couples usually want to plan a special meal for their sweethearts. Many couples choose to create a lavish home cooked meal but others long to be pampered by enjoying dinner at a local restaurant.

Many restaurants will offer specials for Valentine's Day. And although we're still in the middle of the pandemic, a great deal of restaurants will still have Valentine-themed menus for Love's holiday. Social distancing and masks are  required for dine-in opportunities.

The following list features a sample of Region restaurants that will offer special menus for Valentine's Day.

• Abbiocco Italian Cuisine, 600 Gateway Blvd. Chesterton. The restaurant will offer its regular menu and a special menu for Valentine's Day. Among specials will be Coconut Sweet Potato Soup; Baked Lobster Gnocchi; Braised Short Rib; Chilean Sea Bass; and more. The specials will be available all weekend. Call 219-728-1442 or abbioccoeats.com or visit the restaurant on Facebook and Instagram.

Asparagus, 7876 Broadway, Merrillville. Asparagus' menu, under the direction of chef/owner Tammy Pham, stars Thai and Vietnamese dishes with French touches. Call for any daily specials. Call 219-794-0000 or visit asparagusrestaurant.com.

•The Center for Visual and Performing Arts, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. Dinner and a Movie, starring a multi-course meal and showing of "Chocolat" will be presented Feb. 13 in the ballroom at The Center for Visual and Performing Arts. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m. and movie at 7 p.m. Cash bar will be available. Tickets are $75 for dinner and movie plus tax. Call 219-836-1930 ext. 2 to reserve a ticket.

Ciao Bella, 1514 U.S. 41, Schererville. The popular Italian restaurant will offer its regular menu as well as a Valentine's menu. Among specials will be Oysters on the Half Shell; Short Rib Ravioli; Pesto Risotto; Filet and Lobster Tail; Key Lime Pie; and more. Special cocktails will also be served. A Galentine's Wine Tasting will be held on Feb. 11. The wine tasting is $15 per person. Call 219-322-6800 or visit ciaobellaonline.com.

Edwardo's Natural Pizza, 7920 Calumet Ave., Munster. The regular menu will be available. The restaurant will also offer heart-shaped pizzas. Only large thin-crust pizzas will be available in heart shapes. Call 219- 836-2010.

Four Winds Casino, New Buffalo, Michigan. The Four Winds' Copper Rock Steakhouse will have a special Valentine's Dinner featuring Chateaubriand for 2 from Feb. 12 to 14. Cost is $160 per couple. Guests may also order from the regular menu. Visit the casino's website for more information on Copper Rock Steakhouse. The casino's Kankakee Grille will offer a Land & Sea three-course menu from Feb. 12 to 14. Cost is $85 per couple. Visit the casino's website for more information.

• Freddy's Steakhouse, 6442 Kennedy Ave., Hammond. Freddy's will feature a limited menu with specials. Among menu items will be Sirloin Butt Steak with Garlic Mashed Potatoes and Grilled Shrimp; Rainbow Trout Almondine; and Cajun Penne Pasta with Blackened Shrimp. Call 219-844-1500. Also visit freddyssteakhousehammond.com

Gamba Ristorante, 455 E. 84th Drive, Merrillville. Gamba Ristorante, which features a variety of Italian dishes, will have special entrees, desserts and cocktails for Valentine's Day. Call for menu offerings and specials. Call 219-736-5000, visit gambaristorante.com or visit Gamba's on Facebook.

Giordano's, 625 W. Lincoln Highway, Schererville. The restaurant will offer its heart-shaped pizzas the entire weekend in honor of Valentine's Day. The regular menu will also be served. Call 219-215-0333.

• Glenwood Oaks Rib & Chop House, 106 N. Main, Glenwood, Ill. Glenwood Oaks will feature its regular menu with specials as well. Among specials are Beef Wellington as well as an 8-ounce lobster and shrimp meal. Call 708-758-4400 or visit glenwoodoaks.com.

• Portillo’s, 555 E. 81st Ave., Merrillville. The restaurant will offer a special Heart-Shaped Chocolate Cake through Feb. 14. A portion of the proceeds from the purchase of the cake will go to No Kid Hungry. Cakes can be pre-ordered at portillos.com or call 866-YUM-BEEF.

Teibel's, 1775 U.S. 41, Schererville. The regular menu as well as a special Valentine's menu will star at Teibel's. Call 219- 865-2000 for more details on Valentine's Day meals.

Theo's Steaks and Seafood, 9144 Indianapolis Blvd., Highland. The restaurant will offer its regular menu for Valentine's Day. Call 219-838-8000 for more information on any other specials.

Town Club Steak & Seafood, 2904 45th St., Highland. The restaurant, which has an old fashioned supper club atmosphere, will offer its regular menu. Call for Valentine's specials. Call 219-924-5227.

• William B's Steakhouse at Blue Chip Casino, 777 Blue Chip Drive, Michigan City. The Valentine's Day Special will be available Feb. 13 and 14. Dinner for two is $125. Among menu items are Lobster Bisque; Surf and Turf; Eli's Cheesecake Romanov and more. Visit bluechipcasino.com.

White Castle — various locations nationwide. The eatery will celebrate its annual Valentine's Day dinner on Feb. 14. This year the restaurant will have a socially distanced meal with a carhop/drive-in theme. Visit whitecastle.com for specific locations and for information on making reservations. Reservations are required.

