Cheers to Valentine's Day: Region restaurants offer special holiday meals

When it comes to Valentine's Day, couples usually want to plan a special meal for their sweethearts. Many couples choose to create a lavish home cooked meal but others long to be pampered by enjoying dinner at a local restaurant.
Many restaurants will offer specials for Valentine's Day. And although we're still in the middle of the pandemic, a great deal of restaurants will still have Valentine-themed menus for Love's holiday. Social distancing and masks are required for dine-in opportunities.
The following list features a sample of Region restaurants that will offer special menus for Valentine's Day.
• Abbiocco Italian Cuisine, 600 Gateway Blvd. Chesterton. The restaurant will offer its regular menu and a special menu for Valentine's Day. Among specials will be Coconut Sweet Potato Soup; Baked Lobster Gnocchi; Braised Short Rib; Chilean Sea Bass; and more. The specials will be available all weekend. Call 219-728-1442 or abbioccoeats.com or visit the restaurant on Facebook and Instagram.
• Asparagus, 7876 Broadway, Merrillville. Asparagus' menu, under the direction of chef/owner Tammy Pham, stars Thai and Vietnamese dishes with French touches. Call for any daily specials. Call 219-794-0000 or visit asparagusrestaurant.com.
•The Center for Visual and Performing Arts, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. Dinner and a Movie, starring a multi-course meal and showing of "Chocolat" will be presented Feb. 13 in the ballroom at The Center for Visual and Performing Arts. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m. and movie at 7 p.m. Cash bar will be available. Tickets are $75 for dinner and movie plus tax. Call 219-836-1930 ext. 2 to reserve a ticket.
•Ciao Bella, 1514 U.S. 41, Schererville. The popular Italian restaurant will offer its regular menu as well as a Valentine's menu. Among specials will be Oysters on the Half Shell; Short Rib Ravioli; Pesto Risotto; Filet and Lobster Tail; Key Lime Pie; and more. Special cocktails will also be served. A Galentine's Wine Tasting will be held on Feb. 11. The wine tasting is $15 per person. Call 219-322-6800 or visit ciaobellaonline.com.
• Edwardo's Natural Pizza, 7920 Calumet Ave., Munster. The regular menu will be available. The restaurant will also offer heart-shaped pizzas. Only large thin-crust pizzas will be available in heart shapes. Call 219- 836-2010.
• Four Winds Casino, New Buffalo, Michigan. The Four Winds' Copper Rock Steakhouse will have a special Valentine's Dinner featuring Chateaubriand for 2 from Feb. 12 to 14. Cost is $160 per couple. Guests may also order from the regular menu. Visit the casino's website for more information on Copper Rock Steakhouse. The casino's Kankakee Grille will offer a Land & Sea three-course menu from Feb. 12 to 14. Cost is $85 per couple. Visit the casino's website for more information.
• Freddy's Steakhouse, 6442 Kennedy Ave., Hammond. Freddy's will feature a limited menu with specials. Among menu items will be Sirloin Butt Steak with Garlic Mashed Potatoes and Grilled Shrimp; Rainbow Trout Almondine; and Cajun Penne Pasta with Blackened Shrimp. Call 219-844-1500. Also visit freddyssteakhousehammond.com
• Gamba Ristorante, 455 E. 84th Drive, Merrillville. Gamba Ristorante, which features a variety of Italian dishes, will have special entrees, desserts and cocktails for Valentine's Day. Call for menu offerings and specials. Call 219-736-5000, visit gambaristorante.com or visit Gamba's on Facebook.
• Giordano's, 625 W. Lincoln Highway, Schererville. The restaurant will offer its heart-shaped pizzas the entire weekend in honor of Valentine's Day. The regular menu will also be served. Call 219-215-0333.
• Glenwood Oaks Rib & Chop House, 106 N. Main, Glenwood, Ill. Glenwood Oaks will feature its regular menu with specials as well. Among specials are Beef Wellington as well as an 8-ounce lobster and shrimp meal. Call 708-758-4400 or visit glenwoodoaks.com.
• Portillo’s, 555 E. 81st Ave., Merrillville. The restaurant will offer a special Heart-Shaped Chocolate Cake through Feb. 14. A portion of the proceeds from the purchase of the cake will go to No Kid Hungry. Cakes can be pre-ordered at portillos.com or call 866-YUM-BEEF.
• Teibel's, 1775 U.S. 41, Schererville. The regular menu as well as a special Valentine's menu will star at Teibel's. Call 219- 865-2000 for more details on Valentine's Day meals.
• Theo's Steaks and Seafood, 9144 Indianapolis Blvd., Highland. The restaurant will offer its regular menu for Valentine's Day. Call 219-838-8000 for more information on any other specials.
•Town Club Steak & Seafood, 2904 45th St., Highland. The restaurant, which has an old fashioned supper club atmosphere, will offer its regular menu. Call for Valentine's specials. Call 219-924-5227.
• William B's Steakhouse at Blue Chip Casino, 777 Blue Chip Drive, Michigan City. The Valentine's Day Special will be available Feb. 13 and 14. Dinner for two is $125. Among menu items are Lobster Bisque; Surf and Turf; Eli's Cheesecake Romanov and more. Visit bluechipcasino.com.
• White Castle — various locations nationwide. The eatery will celebrate its annual Valentine's Day dinner on Feb. 14. This year the restaurant will have a socially distanced meal with a carhop/drive-in theme. Visit whitecastle.com for specific locations and for information on making reservations. Reservations are required.
Region restaurants that closed in 2020
Region restaurants that closed in 2020
2020 has been a hard year for restaurants in the Region with the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdowns and restrictions that followed. Here's a look at the restaurants, brewpubs and chain eateries Northwest Indiana lost in one of the toughest years in recent memory:
The reason why Bakers Square abruptly shuttered its restaurants in Lansing and Merrillville over the weekend has come to light.
3 Floyds told investors it is permanently closing its landmark brewpub in Munster, which has been a major draw to Northwest Indiana.
The owner of the Schererville and Merrillville Golden Corrals faces a murder charge in a cold case killing of a Missouri teen who was found in a drainage ditch with two gunshot wounds to the head.
There's no more going back for seconds or thirds at the Old Country Buffet in Highland.
Figure Eight Brewing, a staple of downtown Valparaiso for a decade, plans to close in two weeks.
The long-running Pepe's Mexican restaurant, part of a well-known Chicagoland chain, has served its last taco in South Haven.
Yats Creole and Cajun restaurant geaux out of business after after six years in Valparaiso.
The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in another permanent closure of a Region restaurant.
The authentic southern-style barbecue restaurant, one of the first to deliver food to local hospitals and first responders during the pandemic, is temporarily closing its locations in Dyer, Mokena, Milwaukee and Madison.
Four Winds Casino New Buffalo will replace The Hard Rock Cafe with Kankakee Grille, which will feature live music and modern comfort food.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Aspen Cafe closes after 30 years in St. John, the Pancake Club closes in Schererville, Pita Stop coming to Dyer
Aspen Cafe closes after 30 years in St. John, the Pancake Club closes in Schererville, Pita Stop coming to Dyer
The Stacked Pickle restaurant chain that former Indianapolis Colts player Gary Brackett was trying to expand to Northwest Indiana and the south suburbs has fallen victim to the coronavirus pandemic.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Q-BBQ closed, Chunky Tacos, Dunkin, Andrade Nails, NorthShore Health Centers, and Direct Mortgage Loans opening
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Q-BBQ closed, Chunky Tacos, Dunkin, Andrade Nails, NorthShore Health Centers, and Direct Mortgage Loans opening
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Smoothie King comes to Crown Point, Kowloon and Canton House close, Caribbean jerk restaurant coming, Burger King getting rebuilt
Smoothie King comes to Crown Point, Kowloon and Canton House close, Caribbean jerk restaurant coming, Burger King getting rebuilt
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Domino's coming to Hobart, American Sale closes after 50 years in Lansing, sushi place comes to Winfield, and Troost closes
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Domino's coming to Hobart, American Sale closes after 50 years in Lansing, sushi place comes to Winfield, and Troost closes
NWI Business Ins and Outs: IHOP and Smoothie King opening in Schererville, Gelsosomo's Pizzeria shutters in Highland, new dance studio opens in Merrillville
Pancakes are about to go global in Schererville.