Cheers to Valentine's Day: Region restaurants offer special holiday meals

When it comes to Valentine's Day, couples usually want to plan a special meal for their sweethearts. Many couples choose to create a lavish home cooked meal but others long to be pampered by enjoying dinner at a local restaurant.

Many restaurants will offer specials for Valentine's Day. And although we're still in the middle of the pandemic, a great deal of restaurants will still have Valentine-themed menus for Love's holiday. Social distancing and masks are required for dine-in opportunities.

The following list features a sample of Region restaurants that will offer special menus for Valentine's Day.

• Abbiocco Italian Cuisine, 600 Gateway Blvd. Chesterton. The restaurant will offer its regular menu and a special menu for Valentine's Day. Among specials will be Coconut Sweet Potato Soup; Baked Lobster Gnocchi; Braised Short Rib; Chilean Sea Bass; and more. The specials will be available all weekend. Call 219-728-1442 or abbioccoeats.com or visit the restaurant on Facebook and Instagram.

• Asparagus, 7876 Broadway, Merrillville. Asparagus' menu, under the direction of chef/owner Tammy Pham, stars Thai and Vietnamese dishes with French touches. Call for any daily specials. Call 219-794-0000 or visit asparagusrestaurant.com.