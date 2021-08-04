Cheesy adventure: Explore Indiana's Cheese Trail

Matt Brichford returned to the farm his mother’s family first settled in 1819 in Connersville, a small town an hour east or so of Indianapolis.

“We make farmstead cheese,” says Brichford noting that means they only use the milk from their 100% grass-fed, French-breed cows. Their cows calve in late March and early April which is when they start making their seasonal cheeses and end in January. Though they don’t have a storefront if you call ahead they offer free tours.

Raised in an academic family, Brichford followed his dream of becoming a farmer, opting for organic, crop rotation, and sustainable well before all were catch words. He opened the dairy in 1995 and is a purist regarding his cows.

“I don’t do any grain anymore and I don’t believe in confinement agriculture,” he said, noting that the cows feed on legacy grasses that produce terroir-inflected cheeses in much the same way as where grapes are grown impact the taste of wine.

Because he considers himself a foodie, learning to cook from his grandmother, great aunt, and mother (the latter that is, until she started cooking low fat), Brichford didn’t want to make goudas and cheddars but more European-style cheeses. He took cheesemaking courses in Canada, the U.S., and in France.