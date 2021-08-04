Cheesy adventure: Explore Indiana's Cheese Trail

The recently introduced Indiana Cheese Trail highlights Hoosier cheesemakers throughout the state.
Currently there are 10 cheeseries on the trail. The cheeses they make vary from the Golfo di Napoli Dairy with its Italian cheeses, meats, and café in Warren, Indiana to Jacobs and Brichford Farmstead Cheese which produces raw milk cheeses on a southeast Indiana farm that’s been in the same family since 1819. Also included are the European-inspired, small batch cheeses from Tulip Tree Creamery in Indianapolis, one of two on the trail co-founded by women. (The other is Trader’s Point also in Indianapolis).
Unless you’re a serious cheese-ophile with an extremely large appetite, the Indiana Cheese Trail isn’t a one day event. Best to study the map and choose the ones closest to home or find those good for an overnight trip.
Though it seems far from anywhere, Crystal Springs Creamery in Osceola, located between South Bend and Elkhart, is a bustling place. The farm store, located in a large 40-year-old barn, also sells fresh produce, grass-fed beef and pork, pastries from the Amish-owned and operated Country Lane Bakery in nearby Middlebury, jars of canned goods including jams and pickles, and the products produced from the farm’s 300 dairy cows.
These include yogurts, squeaky cheese curds (the squeak tells you they’re fresh), butter, and flavored milks such as banana, root beer, and orange in glass bottles and made using Low Temperature Vat Pasteurization, an old-fashioned method.
“Our biggest sellers are chocolate, of course,” said Tim Martin who runs the farm along with his two sons, Troy and Donovan. Martin says he started making cheese because he wanted to take his milk directly to the people.
The Martins are into sustainable—the glass milk jars are returnable and the whey from the 1300 pounds of cheese they produce each week is used in the cow feed and to fertilize the fields.
Also, milk just tastes better in glass bottles, Martin said.
In Northern Indiana, Schnabeltier in Rochester is a three-for-one where they make cheese using milk from Lemler Farms in nearby Bourbon, Indiana and also have a winery and brewery.
“Our cheeses are four-percent cream and aged three months to a year,” says Haley Lehman, who with Glenn Gross is one of Schnabeltier’s two cheesemakers (she also is the vintner). They make Gouda, Gruyere, Raclette and Asiago among other cheeses and have collaborated with NPR’s Planet Money podcast on a limited-edition Gouda labeled with the image of Micro Face, a 1940s sonic avenger whose character was in the public domain. Part of the proceeds supports NPR programming. Schnabeltier also makes an official Purdue Ag Alumni Swiss Cheese using the original recipe from when the University had a creamery on campus. A percentage of sales helps provide scholarships for Purdue’s agricultural students.
Several cheesemakers don’t have retail stores, but their products are available online, also often at farmers markets, and grocery store chains like Whole Foods.
Laura Davenport and Fons Smits, a cheesemaker from the Netherlands, had worked together for a decade, first at Trader’s Point Creamery in Zionsville for five years and then for Ludwig Farmstead Creamery in Fithian, Illinois. Now, they source their pastured milk from two Indiana dairies--the sixth-generation Country Meadows Farm in Hudson as well as Dandy Breeze Creamery in Sheridan, to produce their European-style cheeses. They’ve won a myriad of awards including the 2021 Good Food Award Winner for Milkweed, their cheese inspired by Gruyeres of the Alpine region of Switzerland; the French-style triple cream Trillium which took the silver at the 2019-20 World Cheese Award in Bergamo, Italy, and Dutchman’s Breeches, a 2019 American Cheese Society Award Winner.
Though they don’t have a retail store, some of their products are available in Northwest Indiana at the Whole Foods in Schererville. Tulip Tree also offers cheesemaking classes at its Indianapolis plant. Entry level classes include courses in making fresh mozzarella, butter, or ricotta and burrata. Level 2 is a three-hour course in washed curd style Gouda and Level 3, another three-hour course, teaches attendees how to make a traditional cheddar.
Founded 13 years ago, making it one of the older cheeseries on the trail, the 150-acre Trader’s Point is a destination offering cheese tours, entertainment, a café, store, and both an outdoor and indoor dairy bar where they use organic, 100% grass-fed milk and cream from their cows to make artisan ice creams as well as floats, shakes, and sundaes.
Matt Brichford returned to the farm his mother’s family first settled in 1819 in Connersville, a small town an hour east or so of Indianapolis.
“We make farmstead cheese,” says Brichford noting that means they only use the milk from their 100% grass-fed, French-breed cows. Their cows calve in late March and early April which is when they start making their seasonal cheeses and end in January. Though they don’t have a storefront if you call ahead they offer free tours.
Raised in an academic family, Brichford followed his dream of becoming a farmer, opting for organic, crop rotation, and sustainable well before all were catch words. He opened the dairy in 1995 and is a purist regarding his cows.
“I don’t do any grain anymore and I don’t believe in confinement agriculture,” he said, noting that the cows feed on legacy grasses that produce terroir-inflected cheeses in much the same way as where grapes are grown impact the taste of wine.
Because he considers himself a foodie, learning to cook from his grandmother, great aunt, and mother (the latter that is, until she started cooking low fat), Brichford didn’t want to make goudas and cheddars but more European-style cheeses. He took cheesemaking courses in Canada, the U.S., and in France.
Though he jokes if he could make a cheese tasting like Doritos and Mountain Dew he’d never run out of customers, his Everton Premium Reserve and Briana cheeses were finalists in this year’s 2021 Good Food Awards. These two were also written up in the New York Times in an article describing Briana with Truffles as a “stunner.” The truffles, by the way, come all the way from Tuscany to little Connersville, population 13,000.
For more cheeseries, locations, recipes, and other information, visit https://winnersdrinkmilk.com/community/cheese-trail/.