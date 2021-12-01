Chef brings creative offerings to Forester Hotel's Oaken Bistro + Bar

"I can change the menu on a whim," she said, adding she had recently gotten persimmons in her kitchen and said she could easily create a dish with them on any given day.

"But I want regular customers to know that I'm not going to change everything all at once," Burman said, adding consistency is key.

The chef said she'll often rotate dishes every so often on the menu.

Burman said she got bitten by the food bug at an early age.

"I was in high school when The Food Network started," she said. She grew more interested the more she saw different cooking shows on the network.

Burman, who grew up in Downers Grove, studied at Newberry College in Brookline, Massachusetts and Northeastern University in Boston.

"One of the first jobs I had was at The Four Seasons in Boston," Burman said. Later, in Chicago, she worked at The Ritz Carlton, where she was employed in the banquets division. Burman also helped open Le Francais, the fine dining restaurant, which was formerly in Wheeling. Burman also worked at Limelight Catering in Chicago.

Burman said she and her team at Oaken Bistro + Bar are excited to be serving customers.