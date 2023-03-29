Colossal Management, LLC is thrilled to announce that Top Chef all-star, author, philanthropist, and television personality, Carla Hall, will host the 2023 Favorite Chef Competition. The warm and enthusiastic chef will guide competitors along their Favorite Chef journey offering tricks of the trade and tips to get ahead. Since her debut on Top Chef Season 5, Hall has entertained audiences with her quick wit, culinary knowledge and charisma.

Carla was co-host of The Chew for seven years and is a featured judge on several Food Network cooking shows; she shares inspiration on her podcast, "Say Yes with Carla Hall," and in her latest cookbook, Carla Hall's Soul Food: Everyday and Celebration. This vibrant chef strives to communicate that food is love and is proud to celebrate and share soul food recipes from and inspired by her Nashville roots.

She is also known for her charity work and serves on several boards, including the Pajama Program, GenYouth, 4H, and the Helen Keller Institute. Carla is also a member of the James Beard Foundation's Women's Leadership Advisory Committee.The Favorite Chef 2023 winner will receive $25,000 and a one-on-one cooking experience with Hall at Platform by the James Beard Foundation at NYC's Pier 57.

The Favorite Chef Competition brings together culinary experts, professional chefs, and home cooks to compete for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity—all in the name of charity. In 2021, Favorite Chef, LLC donated over $1.1 million to Feeding America, where an estimated 11.5 million meals were dispersed to communities in need during the COVID-19 pandemic. This year,Colossal will run the Competition as a fundraiser on behalf of DTCare, a nationally registered 501(c)(3) charity that elevates and empowers disadvantaged communities across the globe through creating unique opportunities for employment, education, job training, local awareness, capacity building, and celebrating diversity within the affected communities. Funds raised by Colossal during the Favorite Chef Competition go through DTCare, who will subsequently issue a grant to the James Beard Foundation (JBF) after the conclusion of the Competition. JBF strives to bring people together around food and to celebrate, support, and elevate the people behind America's food culture, while championing a standard of good food anchored in talent, equity, and sustainability.