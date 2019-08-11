For your information

The Triple B - Blueberry Bourbon Bacon Jam Burger

16 ounces Applewood Smoked Bacon, diced

Large red onion, julienned

1 tablespoon garlic, minced

1/2 cup black coffee

1/2 cup Apple cider vinegar

3/4 cup brown sugar

Pinch of cayenne

2 tablespoons black pepper

1/2 cup maple syrup

2 ounces favorite bourbon

1 1/2 cups frozen blueberries

DIRECTIONS: 1. In a large frying pan, cook bacon until well done. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate. After cooled down chop in small pieces. Set aside.

2. Using the same frying pan with the rendered bacon fat, add the julienned onions. Sauté until soft. Add garlic. Stir for 4-5 minutes.

3. Add remaining ingredients and chopped bacon. Simmer with a lid that has a vent for 45-60 minutes until liquids are evaporated. Stir occasionally until the bacon, onions & blueberries are caramelized with sticky consistency. Take off heat & let sit until ready to eat.

4. Cook burger to your liking. Serve burger on a pretzel bun or whatever bun you desire. Put as much of the blueberry/bacon mixture as you'd like over the burger and serve.