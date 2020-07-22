Chef plans to bring Senegalese cooking to Louisiana

“Before, I never talked about it. It was like talking about someone who passed away,” Mbaye said of the school. “Now I can talk about it more freely, because a lot has happened in between.”

At the third school they attended, Mbaye was quickly recognized for his cooking skill, where he learned to make lakh, a sour milk pudding. Soon he was cooking for hundreds of teachers and students.

Mbaye was 14 when he returned to the United States. But coming home was no easier than boarding school. He didn’t speak English and had never been taught math, science or history. Still, he was determined to learn. By his senior year, Mbaye was on the honor roll with a dream to attend culinary school.

In New York, where Mbaye was living, students must pass the Regents Exams to graduate. He passed all but the U.S. history exam, which meant another year of high school. He took it again, and failed. By then, he was living alone in the city and working at a restaurant. He took it a third time. He needed a score of 65. He earned a 64.

“I just didn’t want to live anymore, literally,” he said.