Chef puts magic touch on 'Teatro ZinZanni' menu

Debbie Sharpe has been putting her own stamp on the menu for the theatrical/cirque-like Chicago production of "Teatro Zinzanni" for the past few seasons.
When the show was in development for its Chicago debut in 2019, Sharpe said she didn't know too much about it. But after she was made more aware of what it was all about, she jumped at the chance to work with the team.
"It was fantastic," Sharpe said.
Sharpe, who is known as "The Goddess" in the eatery/bakery/catering business The Goddess and The Grocer in Chicago, is the mastermind behind the four-course menu served at "Teatro ZinZanni."
"Teatro ZinZanni," along with Randolph Entertainment, continues to bring its unique cabaret show/revue/cirque entertainment and dinner experience to downtown Chicago. The show, playing at The Spiegeltent ZaZou on the 14th floor of the Cambria Hotel in Chicago, is currently in an open run.
"Teatro ZinZanni," established in Seattle, was founded in 1998 by Norm Langill. The whole concept of the productions is to blend the magic of circus arts, cabaret and music for a complete entertainment experience which also includes a multi-course meal.
The menu Sharpe has designed for the production features a little appetizer of hummus, olives and pita bread toasts; first course of ZinZanni Caesar salad; a choice of entrees, which include chicken Vesuvio, shrimp Capanelle pasta; braised pork shoulder Agrodulce and wild mushroom risotto cake; and chocolate mousse parfait for dessert. Various cocktails and libations are available during a pre-show cocktail hour as well as during dinner. Sharpe also designed a special ZinZanni cake for the show.
According to Sharpe, when designing a menu for a fast-moving show such as "Teatro Zinzanni," it's key to have something that's "easy to execute."
She said "As much prep is done as possible because you have to have it all ready."
Sharpe said she changed the offerings on the menu this season. The menu features different items from the first time "Teatro ZinZanni" was presented in Chicago in 2019.
While the menu is set and an entire kitchen staff keeps the culinary action going on a daily basis for the show, Sharpe said she comes in about once a week or once every two weeks to check out the kitchen happenings and work on the premises. There's a culinary staff of about 66 people that are behind the production, the chef said.
Just as the show is a real eyecatching spectacle, the food must also be, Sharpe believes.
"The food needs to be special and look fantastic. It needs to cater to all likes," she said.
Sharpe, who was born in Australia, has cooked for musicians throughout her life.
"I've been a backstage caterer for 40 years," Sharpe said. She's fed numerous musicians and bands through the years including Maroon 5, Green Day, Earth Wind & Fire, Spandau Ballet, Chaka Khan, The Cure, Paul McCartney and more.
"I toured with him in 1990," Sharpe said about McCartney. The first band Sharpe cooked for was Hot Chocolate, a British band popular in the '70s and '80s.
Ironically, Sharpe said she wouldn't consider herself a big music fan. It was simply food that attracted her. "I like eating and (really) I fell into it...I really don't know what I would do if I wasn't a caterer."
When it comes to what she thinks of as a perfect food item, Sharpe said "Nothing beats a good roast chicken."
FYI: "Teatro ZinZanni" is being presented at The Spiegeltent ZaZou on the 14th floor of the Cambria Hotel, 32 W. Randolph St., Chicago. Tickets, which include a multi-course meal, are $119-$189. Front Row VIP tickets are also available. Ask about prices. Limited à la carte “show-only” tickets will also be available for $69. Call 312-488-0900 or visit zinzanni.com/Chicago.
