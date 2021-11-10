Chef puts magic touch on 'Teatro ZinZanni' menu

Debbie Sharpe has been putting her own stamp on the menu for the theatrical/cirque-like Chicago production of "Teatro Zinzanni" for the past few seasons.

When the show was in development for its Chicago debut in 2019, Sharpe said she didn't know too much about it. But after she was made more aware of what it was all about, she jumped at the chance to work with the team.

"It was fantastic," Sharpe said.

Sharpe, who is known as "The Goddess" in the eatery/bakery/catering business The Goddess and The Grocer in Chicago, is the mastermind behind the four-course menu served at "Teatro ZinZanni."

"Teatro ZinZanni," along with Randolph Entertainment, continues to bring its unique cabaret show/revue/cirque entertainment and dinner experience to downtown Chicago. The show, playing at The Spiegeltent ZaZou on the 14th floor of the Cambria Hotel in Chicago, is currently in an open run.

"Teatro ZinZanni," established in Seattle, was founded in 1998 by Norm Langill. The whole concept of the productions is to blend the magic of circus arts, cabaret and music for a complete entertainment experience which also includes a multi-course meal.