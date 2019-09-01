Chef of Steel:
John Moultrie
Title: Chef/owner of Bistro on the Greens, LaPorte. The restaurant overlooks the Legacy Hills Golf Course.
Location: 299 W. Johnson Road, LaPorte
Age: 57
What makes him sizzle:
For John Moultrie, the arts of cooking and music have been intertwined throughout his life.
"The passion for cooking came from my family," Moultrie said, adding that his grandmother and uncle were particularly inspirational in developing his interest.
His grandmother, he said, was simply a great cook, and he admired what came out of her kitchen. Moultrie's great-grandmother, who originally hailed from Louisiana, had a restaurant in Florida. And his uncle was the first black chef on the Santa Fe Railroad, he said.
Moultrie, chef/owner of Bistro on the Greens in LaPorte, has been involved in the restaurant business for three decades.
Bistro on the Greens is his 15th restaurant.
Moultrie also has been a jazz promoter, DJ, music festival producer and founded a consulting company. The chef is also a pianist, specializing in jazz, but he's modest about his musical talent. He mentioned it's more akin to a hobby now.
At Bistro on the Greens, Moultrie specializes in Louisiana's Cajun/Creole cuisine. His menu features items such as seafood gumbo, fried green tomatoes, blackened shrimp, gumbo ya ya, shrimp Creole, Louisiana smothered chicken and other Southern classics. One of his favorite dishes, which is a recipe that's popular on the menu, is this weeks Chefs of Steel signature dish, Crawfish and Shrimp Etouffee.
Moultrie said the key to a good etouffee lies in the roux, which is a combination of flour and fat used as a thickening sauce that takes on a thick, rich texture.
"Some people like etouffee with a light roux, but I like the full flavor and richness of a dark roux. Unfortunately, a dark roux takes much longer to make. You want to cook it long and slow over medium heat until it turns the color of milk chocolate," Moultrie said.
"What I enjoy about Louisiana cuisine is that it incorporates four different cultures — Indian (native American), African, French and Spanish," the chef said.
"This is my childhood on a plate," Moultrie said about the recipe for etouffee and all the other Southern dishes featured at the restaurant.
Diners visiting Moultrie's eatery will find a welcoming atmosphere with a musical theme. Paintings of jazz greats — including Miles Davis, Dizzy Gillespie, Ella Fitzgerald and Duke Ellington — adorn the walls in the restaurant/bar. Piped-in jazz compositions also play in the background as guests dine. Live jazz music often is featured at the restaurant as well.
Moultrie, whose first job at a major restaurant was at the former The 95th in Chicago, said he's also worked with various other chefs and at other restaurants, including a stint with celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck.
The chef said the food he presents at Bistro on the Greens ideally shouldn't be labeled "hot" or simply spicy.
"I don't like to think of our food as hot," he said. "What I like to say is it's flavorful."
Also at Bistro on the Greens, Moultrie has a full bar filled with various craft cocktails, brews, wine and other beverages.
Q & A with the Chef
Fast Facts: Single. Was born in Chicago. Resides in New Buffalo, Michigan. Has two children. Opened Bistro on the Greens three years ago.
About the correlation between music and cuisine: I compare jazz with Louisiana cuisine because it's fusion. Some of it is improvisational, and sometimes mistakes become just good melody or just great food.
What influenced me in cooking: I watched my uncle and my grandmother cook different dishes, and there were great stories that came behind each dish. I realized the depth of history and culture of Louisiana cuisine and how closely it related to my family. That made me more interested in cooking than ever before.
My cooking philosophy is: I think it's great, Southern food made simple. It's hard to make simplistic dishes. Using fewer ingredients, you have to make sure each ingredient is perfect.
About experimenting in the kitchen: I've turned my kitchen into a test kitchen. I do a lot with ice cream, desserts and appetizers. I've come up with an infused raspberry sorbet creation.
The key to a good dish is: Fresh ingredients.
Advice I would give upcoming chefs: Young chefs should learn the basics, learn to read recipes and work with as many people as they can. Then take what's best. Also, education should be ongoing.
- Eloise Marie Valadez