For your information

Lobster Cobb Salad

For the salad for 2 guests:

1 ripe Hass avocado, diced (sprinkle with a pinch of salt)

1/4 small English Cucumber, sliced in half moons

1 hard boiled egg, chopped or quartered

A 1-1/2-2 pound lobster, meat pulled, cut in 3/4-inch dice (we coat ours in a bit of mayo, chopped shallots, lemon zest and salt and pepper)

A few cooked shrimp

1/2 pint cherry tomatoes, cut in half

1/2 pound smoked thick cut bacon, fried and crumbled

3/4 cup crumbly blue cheese

A quarter of red onion, slivered

1/2 cup of your favorite Buttermilk or other dressing (ours is homemade, like a blend of Louie Dressing and a fresh dill buttermilk)

1 large heart of Romaine head, washed and spun dry, chopped

DIRECTIONS: Coat the Romaine in the dressing, serve in a large oval bowl and make a pretty presentation with lines of each of the ingredients.